East karate academy shines at elite national championships

Kiritsu Karate, a Pretoria east-based karate academy affiliated to the Shotokan Karate-do International South Africa (SKISA), made an impressive mark at the recent Elite Karate South Africa National Championships in Durban recently.

The dojo has classes in Menlyn, Moreleta Park, Atterbury, Olympus and Faerie Glen and was founded in 2014.

Under the guidance of Sensei Justin du Plooy, a 4th Dan, Shotokan Karate-Do International Federation (SKIF) member, the academy’s karatekas showcased skill and dedication, securing notable achievements in the competition.

The academy brought home three silver medals and one gold.

Sensei Justin du Plooy said it was a tough competition.

“Competitors from our dojo faced tough opposition, showcasing the results of their rigorous training and bringing home a commendable collection of medals.”

Du Plooy said not only did the karatekas bring home medals, but they also brought home valuable experience.

He said the academy has had a successful three months into the year so far, with its members achieving notable progress throughout all competitions.

“We are incredibly proud of each participant’s commitment and sportsmanship, and their achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring karatekas in our community,” Du Plooy said.

He added that the Kiritsu students all competed in kumite (fighting) divisions against some of the best karatekas in South Africa and managed to bring home medals.

According to Du Plooy, Kiritsu Karate’s dojo offers a holistic approach to martial arts training, extending beyond physical technique.

“Our classes emphasise valuable life skills such as discipline, respect, teamwork, and character development, fostering a positive attitude and growth mindset.”

Du Plooy highlighted the benefits of karate for children’s development.

“Karate training enhances physical skills like motor control, balance, and coordination, while also improving concentration, attention span, and overall cognitive function. These benefits lay a strong foundation for future academic success and personal growth.”

Karateka Kumite achievers

– Nadine Greeff – National Champion Gold medal

– Kihan du Rand – Silver medal

– Moatlegi Komane – Silver medal

– Ruhan van Rooy – Silver medal

