Tshwane NGOs face bureaucratic hurdles in funding crisis

As of June, numerous NGOs in Gauteng are entering their third consecutive month without payment from the provincial department of Social Development (DSD), jeopardising essential services for thousands of vulnerable individuals.

A snapshot of 11 affected organisations reveals that services to 2 834 individuals are at risk.

The Gauteng Care Crisis Committee already raised alarm over these delays last month, highlighting that at least 40 NGOs will remain unpaid by the end of May.

Aileen Langley, spokesperson for the committee and EpilepsySA, said among these, 14 organisations were still awaiting their Service Level Agreements (SLAs) from the department.

These NGOs provide critical services, including support for victims of domestic violence, child and youth care centres, substance abuse treatment facilities, and residential care for individuals with disabilities.

Staff members are also bearing the brunt of the delays, with some receiving only partial salaries or going entirely unpaid.

According to the national DSD’s sector funding policy, SLAs should have been finalised by the end of March.

According to committee member Charlene Grobler, CEO of Jakaranda and Louis Botha Children’s Homes, while some NGOs in regions like Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni, City of Johannesburg, and West Rand have received award letters, organisations in Tshwane have reported additional bureaucratic hurdles.

“These include demands for occupancy certificates, despite this not being listed as a mandatory requirement in funding proposals and the insistence on additional documentation not required by the original business plans,” said Grobler.

According to another committee member, Sam Mokgopha from Kids Haven, the impact on vulnerable communities is profound.

Several child and youth care centres in Tshwane are at risk due to funding uncertainty, including AFM Welfare (37 children), and Paul Kruger (59), Jakaranda (166) and Louis Botha (89) children’s homes.

Additionally, more than 200 individuals in residential care facilities now face disruption due to non-payment: Epilepsy SA Gauteng (disability care facility – 175 people) and an anonymous homeless shelter (57 people).

Beyond these figures, CMR North in Pretoria North provides child protection services to 1 900 children and families, while Epilepsy SA Gauteng runs a protective workshop for 112 individuals. Both organisations are also impacted by non-payment.

These organisations’ financial sustainability remains uncertain due to stalled payments.

This is not the first time NGOs have faced a funding crisis.

In May 2023, Premier Panyaza Lesufi was forced to reverse budget cuts following mass NGO protests, ensuring payments by the end of May.

In May 2024, the premier intervened again over late payments, while the crisis committee secured a court order, compelling the department to finalise agreements and issue payments. Funding was only initiated in June.

Grobler said this year’s delays fall squarely within the same time frames.

She said the crisis committee is calling for immediate government intervention to address the ongoing delays and ensure NGOs receive the funding necessary to continue their vital work.

“The department is also urged to provide an update on the number of payments made to NGOs to date and to explain the reasons behind the persistent delays.

“As the situation continues to unfold, our committee remains committed to advocating for the timely and fair treatment of NGOs, ensuring they can continue to serve the vulnerable populations that rely on their services,” concluded Grobler.

Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Developmen, Lebogang Maile announced during retabling of the 2025/26 budget of the provincial government on June 3 that the DSD will be receiving R5.4-billion for the financial year and R16.9-billion over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework.

“This is to secure social compacts and partnerships to build a skilled and capable workforce, implement a ‘single window’ urban poverty and hunger elimination approach and strengthen support for homeless and vulnerable persons. Furthermore, the department will be offering comprehensive skills development through the integration of skills development initiatives within its various service offerings,” said Maile.

