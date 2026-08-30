Pretoria man critical after vehicle rolls several metres down embankment

A 20-year-old man was critically injured in a serious single-vehicle crash on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Constantia Park, Pretoria East, in the early hours of Saturday morning, August 29.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Sheldon Lombard said emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 02:00.

“On arrival, paramedics found that a single light motor vehicle had left the roadway and rolled several metres down an embankment,” Lombard said.

The young man was found heavily entrapped inside the wreckage.

According to Lombard, the complexity of the entrapment meant firefighters from the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department had to work for more than an hour to free him from the vehicle.

Once the man had been extricated, paramedics found that he had sustained critical injuries.

He was stabilised at the scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics before being transported to hospital for further treatment and care.

The circumstances that led to the vehicle leaving the roadway remain unclear.

Lombard said the cause of the accident would be investigated by the relevant authorities.

Also read: Man killed after car slams into N4 bridge pillar in Pretoria East

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