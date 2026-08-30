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Pretoria man critical after vehicle rolls several metres down embankment

A Pretoria man was critically injured after his vehicle left the road and rolled several metres down an embankment in Pretoria East.

18 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

A 20-year-old man was critically injured in a serious single-vehicle crash on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Constantia Park, Pretoria East, in the early hours of Saturday morning, August 29.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Sheldon Lombard said emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 02:00.

“On arrival, paramedics found that a single light motor vehicle had left the roadway and rolled several metres down an embankment,” Lombard said.

The young man was found heavily entrapped inside the wreckage.

According to Lombard, the complexity of the entrapment meant firefighters from the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department had to work for more than an hour to free him from the vehicle.

Once the man had been extricated, paramedics found that he had sustained critical injuries.

He was stabilised at the scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics before being transported to hospital for further treatment and care.

The circumstances that led to the vehicle leaving the roadway remain unclear.

Lombard said the cause of the accident would be investigated by the relevant authorities.

Also read: Man killed after car slams into N4 bridge pillar in Pretoria East

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18 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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