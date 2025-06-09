Community helps to apprehend a store robber

A 40-year-old male suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this week for robbing a store this past weekend.

The arrest came on June 7 at around 15:00 when the suspect was held by community members near the store at the corner of Bloed and Lillian Ngoyi streets.

According to Pretoria Central police spokesperson Constable Thabang Nkhumise, the suspect had stormed into one of the stores, instructed the owner to close the door and demanded cash.

The assailant also struck the owner on the forehead with a firearm he was brandishing, and after collecting the money, fled the scene.

“As he intended to flee the scene, he fired one shot. Community management cornered the suspect and apprehended him with the firearm. The police were called to the scene, and the suspect was handed over to the police,” Nkhumise said.

Police recovered the handgun, a Taurus 9mm magazine loaded with 16 rounds, cash amounting to R3 000 and three cellphones. The suspect was later taken to the Pretoria Central Station for dentition and charged.

Station commander Brigadier Hlengani Gibin Mashaba welcomed the arrest and thanked the community for their bravery in cornering the suspect as he intended to flee the crime scene.

“We understand the danger the community was faced with but I’m happy that no one was harmed in the process. This shows that policing is a joint effort, and the police are still dependent on the community to come forward and report any criminal activities. Whistleblowing plays a crucial role in curbing the surge of crime, and the masses can report crime anonymously,” Mashaba said.

The suspect will also face charges of pointing, assaulting, and discharging a firearm in a public space.

The following contact numbers can be used for emergencies, to report a crime or to register a complaint:

– For emergencies or to report a crime, call 10111 or contact your nearest police station.

– If you know of any criminal activities or want to report a crime anonymously, contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

– Contact the SAPS Service Complaints Centre to register a complaint on SAPS service delivery at 0800 333 177 or email service complaints.

– Use the MySAPS app or email nodalcomplaints@saps.gov.za.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!