Drunk teen driver caught without licence

A 17-year-old was arrested for drunk driving with the high alcohol reading of 0.41mg. The teen was also not in possession of a driver’s licence.

The arrest was made in Mamelodi during weekend operations conducted by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

TMPD actioned the impounding of close to 10 delivery vehicles, arrested 41 drivers and recovered two rifles during the weekend operation.

The metro police conducted drunk driving night operations on June 6, which led to several people being placed behind bars.

The operations were led by the Chief of Police, Commissioner Yolanda Faro, who created awareness by calling for extra precautions when driving.

The operations were carried out in regions one, six and three, which saw the police arresting 41 drivers.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said that in Akasia, 20 people were arrested.

“Among the 20 people, 15 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Four people were arrested for possession of drugs, and one illegal immigrant was arrested,” he said.

In Mamelodi, nine drunk drivers were arrested.

In addition, he said one taxi driver was charged with overloading after carrying 23 passengers in a 16-seater minibus.

Mahamba said the Pretoria West operation led to the arrest of eight drunk drivers and 67 road infringement fines were issued.

“In the Hatfield area, 138 vehicles were searched. Nine drunk drivers were arrested.”

One drunk driver was found in possession of two rifles and one 9 mm pistol with ammunition.

He said the firearms were checked and declared to be legal.

“Firearm permits were also produced. He was then arrested for drunk driving and negligence in handling firearms.”

Mahamba emphasised these operations will be conducted in all areas within Tshwane to ensure compliance with rules and regulations.

He issued a stern warning, especially to the young adults, not to drive under the influence during the upcoming long weekend and school holidays.

“These operations also promote education and awareness for public members to prioritise road safety,” he said.

Faro applauded the TMPD officers for their dedication and ongoing commitment to enforcing the law.

She also acknowledged these operations as a crucial effort to ensure zero tolerance for driving while intoxicated.

“The operations will be ongoing to reduce road fatalities and save lives,” she said.

In a separate ReAspana operation in Centurion, metro police arrested 11 undocumented immigrants. They await verification by the Department of Home Affairs.

Seven food delivery motorcycles were impounded for being unroadworthy.

The operation led by the TMPD and Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya aimed to enhance service delivery and by-law enforcement across Tshwane.

