Elderly raise funds at annual fair

Residents of Methodist Homes’ Queenswood Home held their annual fair this past weekend, where visitors were treated to 30 different stalls for their various shopping needs.

The fair offered the attendees a range of food, clothing and crafts to choose from, including a pudding table, a tea garden and white elephant table, as well as knitting circles.

Queenswood Home has been a cherished sanctuary for retirees since 1974, and the fair comes around once a year during the winter to help raise funds for the home.

It currently accommodates two different sections, one being independent living with 50 units and a care centre where there are another 26 beds.

The village manager, Hannetjie Kelderman, says that today’s economy has made fairs such as these all the more important, as the home doesn’t receive any government assistance.

“The fair definitely helps with raising funds to help make the stay of the residents more comfortable, and they decide what happens with the money raised today. They will come to me and say, ‘This is what we want to do with the money’. But we’re definitely getting to a place where people can’t afford to live in old-age homes, and we have to find ways to make it easier for them,” Kelderman says.

She says community members must foster a stronger sense of community, and it doesn’t have to be through financial means, but can be through volunteering your time.

The home is also looking forward to the High Tea event coming up this August.

