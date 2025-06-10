Block MM residents officially granted title deeds after years of waiting

More than 100 families in Soshanguve were relieved and have renewed hope in the metro after waiting for decades to receive formal recognition of ownership of their homes.

MEC for Human Settlements Tasneem Motara handed over 150 title deeds to beneficiaries in Block MM recently.

Motara said the handover forms part of an ongoing initiative aimed at issuing these legal documents in historic townships, marking a significant step towards restoring the dignity of residents.

“Many residents were issued houses in informal townships that were originally developed without city planning requirements, but these standards have since changed and improved to benefit the residents.”

She said the Department of Human Settlements is working closely with the metro to formalise townships, which will help fast-track the registration of title deeds and address long-standing backlogs.

“We are strategising and finding ways to fast-track the development planning milestones and those required by the metro,” she said. “Hopefully, this confirms the government’s commitment to restore residents’ dignity and make sure that they are secure in their homes as owners.”

Motara expressed gratitude to residents for their patience and assured those still in the process of receiving their title deeds that they will soon gain legal ownership of their homes.

“We are finalising and processing as many title deeds as we can, but soon, we are definitely coming to the residents who are waiting for their documents.”

She also advised homeowners to keep their property ownership documents safe and be vigilant of people who will deceive them.

“This title deed is part of your assets and estate. Do not give it to anyone who may claim to need it or want to do something with it, promising you money.

“It is a legacy you will leave behind for your children.”

She emphasised that owners must not make any physical changes or alterations to the document.

For many beneficiaries, the signing of their title deeds marked the end of a long journey.

Last week, beneficiaries welcomed the initiative with open hearts and expressed appreciation for the efforts by the department.

Elizabeth Maboya (51) expressed joy over finally receiving her title deed after many years.

“It has been so many years of waiting, I have been living in my stand for 19 years with no assurance that I was actually the owner because I had no legal papers.”

She said she feels relieved after signing the title deed.

“Sometimes I thought that one day someone would chase us out, saying we are on their property, but now that I have signed the title deed and the stand is in my name, I can be comfortable in my home.”

Paulina Baloyi (82) said having legal ownership of her home was long overdue, as she had been living in the property without a title deed for years.

“Today, I’m happy that finally, my children have a place to officially call home. Even if I pass on, I will know that they have a roof over their heads.”

Ward 33 councillor Lerato Aphane said she is proud of the government for taking care of its people.

“Every time the number of people who receive their title deeds increases, it shows that the metro and government are committed to serving society.”

She said beneficiaries now feel a true sense of belonging and are no longer living in their homes like tenants who could be evicted at any moment.

