Brooklyn suffers nation’s most vehicle thefts

Brooklyn Police Station continues to lead the country in motor vehicle and motorcycle theft, even as national statistics show an overall decline in these crimes.

According to the latest quarterly crime stats released by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on May 23, the station remains among the top 30 nationally for serious crimes and firmly at number one for reported vehicle theft.

Fourth quarter (January to March) data of the 2024/25 financial year reveals that Brooklyn remains under severe pressure, despite certain improvements in other crime categories.

Ward councillor Shaun Wilkinson acknowledged the area’s unique challenges, saying that high student activity and nightlife are contributing factors.

“There are many issues in Brooklyn,” he said.

“Students are often targeted. They might be looking for drugs and end up being robbed.”

He said, however, the robberies get reported and not the drug use.

Wilkinson also explained that many crimes reported in Brooklyn actually take place in neighbouring areas like Sunnyside but are reported in Brooklyn for convenience or for insurance purposes.

“Students and others often park in unsafe areas like Mandela Boulevard, making themselves vulnerable to smash-and-grabs.”

The station serves 28 suburbs, including Hatfield, Waterkloof, Menlo Park, Hazelwood, and Lynnwood North.

Its jurisdiction includes student residences, bars, clubs, universities, shopping centres and diplomatic offices – factors that contribute to its high crime load.

Among Pretoria east’s six police stations, Brooklyn remains the most affected by crime, currently ranking:

– 5th nationally for property-related crimes

– 6th for commercial crimes

– 8th for common robbery

– 9th for serious crimes overall

– 10th for theft not otherwise specified

– 20th for burglaries at non-residential premises

– 23rd for community-reported crimes

Despite these numbers, Brooklyn has seen progress in other areas.

The latest quarter showed a 13-case decline in burglaries at non-residential premises and no reported cases of attempted sexual offences, murder, arson, stock theft or cash-in-transit heists.

Theft from motor vehicles dropped by 21%, and robbery with aggravating circumstances decreased by 40.7%.

Tshwane’s district commissioner, Major-General Samuel Thine, said Brooklyn’s challenges stem from its geography and density.

“The precinct includes malls, universities, diplomatic sites, and nightlife venues, making it a high-risk area for property crime and robbery,” he explained.

He acknowledged Brooklyn’s history of topping crime stats but noted a 6.2% drop in community-reported property and contact crimes.

“We now rank 25th nationally and 7th in Gauteng,” said Thine.

To curb crime, Thine said the station is partnering with private security firms, Crime Intelligence, the SAPS Vehicle Theft Unit, and local law enforcement in various operations.

He added that the operations include high-density patrols, Operation Shanela, and FLASH initiatives targeting nightlife venues.

“The reactivation of the Community Policing Forum (CPF) and business forums is also aimed at improving co-operation between the police and residents.”

Allegations of corruption have also surfaced against the Brooklyn police station commander.

However, Thine confirmed that no formal cases have been opened and no investigations are currently underway.

“To date, nothing has been reported and no official cases have been registered for investigation,” he said.

Thine urged members of the public to come forward with credible information and to make use of official reporting channels.

He assured that all reports would be treated with strict confidentiality.

“Community support is critical. Residents must report crime and provide information, especially about suspicious or corrupt activity,” he said.

Reports can be submitted anonymously through 0800 10111 or the MySAPS app.

