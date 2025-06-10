DA claims on missing official not true – SAPS

Police say they are unaware of the alleged disappearance of Major-General Philani Lushaba, the CFO of SAPS Crime Intelligence, despite reports that he has failed to report for duty and cannot be reached.

According to the DA’s Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Lushaba went missing on June 6, the very day the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate was expected to question him about his alleged involvement in irregular property acquisitions worth more than R45-million.

She confirmed to Rekord that on June 10, his whereabouts were still unknown.

These purchases, currently under scrutiny, include a luxury boutique hotel in Nina Park, reportedly bought for R22.7-million, and a commercial property in Berea, Durban, acquired for R22.8-million.

“The hotel in Pretoria North, which includes four dining rooms, a gym, and a swimming pool, was previously used by businessmen visiting nearby Rosslyn,” said Kohler-Barnard. “It is deeply concerning that such an extravagant purchase was made while many police officers, including senior Crime Intelligence members, are reportedly working from broken furniture in dilapidated offices or, in some cases, from their vehicles.”

She said both transactions were allegedly authorised by Lushaba and Crime Intelligence head Major-General Dumisani Khumalo, without the required consent from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

At the time when these acquisitions became public, Kohler-Barnard called for an investigation by the Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) and such an investigation was launched, focusing on what she explained as the misuse of state funds.

The IGI’s report has since been concluded, but has not yet been made public.

Kohler-Barnard also raised concerns about whether the necessary steps were taken to seek available government-owned properties before resorting to purchasing high-end private assets.

“Did the Crime Intelligence Unit approach the Minister of Public Works to find a suitable existing facility for its needs? That remains unanswered,” she said.

James de Villiers, spokesman for the Public Works minister, confirmed to Rekord at the time of the call for the investigation that no such request had been received.

Despite the gravity of the claims, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the police are “unaware of the disappearance of any senior manager”.

The DA has submitted urgent parliamentary questions to the Minister of Police to determine the full contents of the IGI’s report and whether further misconduct has been uncovered.

The party is also writing to the chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence to request that top SAPS Crime Intelligence officials be summoned before Parliament to account for the scandal.

She said the incident has reignited concerns about endemic corruption within SAPS Crime Intelligence, a unit long dogged by allegations of misconduct, including under former disgraced head Richard Mdluli.

“The IGI’s report must serve as a line in the sand,” the DA said. “Without swift action to purge senior management of corrupt elements, there is little hope of restoring credibility to SAPS’ intelligence function or protecting South Africans from the threat of organised crime and state capture.”

Kohler-Barnard confirmed that the Crime Intelligence head, who allegedly has also been probed in the property deal investigation, is at work.

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) accused the DA on June 9 of falsely claiming credit for filing fraud, nepotism, and obstruction of justice charges against senior police officials.

NCC leader Fadiel Adams criticised the DA and stated it was he who initially had laid the charges against senior SAPS figures, condemning the DA for shielding crime yet taking credit when exposed.

Kohler-Barnard said that when she first became aware of the property purchases, she asked the office of the IGI to investigate.

“He has completed his investigation and has given me permission in writing to speak as I have. I have no knowledge of what Mr Adams does or does not do. He is not a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.”

