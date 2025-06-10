Mixed reactions over new Tshwane WhatsApp channels

The Tshwane metro has launched seven regional WhatsApp channels to provide residents with up-to-date information on service delivery issues.

Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya announced the initiative on social media.

She said that these channels will continue communicating effectively on service delivery.

“Residents of Tshwane, we’ve created seven WhatsApp channels representing the city’s seven regions.

“These channels will provide accurate and timely updates on service delivery matters.”

Moya encouraged residents to subscribe to the relevant regional channels, using infographics provided by the metro to determine which region they fall under.

She said the goal is to streamline communication on issues like power outages, water leaks, and potholes.

However, not everyone is convinced this will improve service delivery results.

The new system has received mixed reactions from the public.

Pretoria east resident Elsie Venter expressed deep scepticism.

“I’ve reported [a] water outage 20 times on Saturday alone, and till now nothing has been done,” she said.

“When I enter the reference number I was given, the system tells me it doesn’t exist. It’s insane.”

Venter said she had already received acknowledgement emails and reference numbers, but never saw follow-through.

“So, what will WhatsApp change? I don’t think it’ll make any difference. It’s just going to be an automated bot.

“You want an actual person to tell you, ‘This is the problem. You won’t have water for 10 days because of this.’ But that’s not happening.”

She also pointed to a lack of communication from the councillor in her ward. “If the councillors don’t communicate and the city doesn’t act on reports, then it doesn’t matter what platform you use.”

However, not all residents share her sentiments.

Mientjie Wooldridge said she’s already joined the channel for her region and has seen results.

“I think it might work,” she said. “Residents must report problems immediately. I’ve already seen progress since using the WhatsApp channel.”

Ward councillor Andrew Lesch, however, questioned the effectiveness of the rollout.

“In my honest opinion, I don’t think it will make a difference,” he said.

“There’s no use in launching something without proper support. A channel needs someone active, posting real-time updates. Otherwise, it’s just another empty promise.”

He also criticised the reliability of the city’s service tracking. “Very often, reference numbers are closed before any service is rendered. They say a problem is resolved when it clearly hasn’t been.

“It’s something we’ve seen over and over again.”

