Sluggish repairs at estate and poor service delivery slammed

The Woodlands Homeowners Association has criticised Tshwane for its sluggish response in addressing water leaks in the area.

This comes after a water leak persisted at Rockwood within the Woodlands Lifestyle Estate in Moreleta Park, being unrepaired for months.

The association claims it initially reported the leak in February and it was only fixed in June after thousands of litres of clean water were wasted and the significant damage to the surface had been casued.

Estelle du Plessis from the association said despite multiple reports and follow-ups, the matter was only resolved last Sunday.

She said the leak was first reported on February 26. Since then, multiple follow-ups have been made.

“This issue has become critical, not only due to the wastage of water but also due to the damage it was causing to the infrastructure and the property affected.”

She said the continuous flow of water has rendered the driveway of the affected residence unusable, with paving lifting and the entrance obstructed.

Du Plessis said according to the owner of the property where the leak occurred, the repair was done in a manner that has already had negative consequences and could lead to future issues.

“There will be reduced water pressure as a 50mm pipe was replaced with a 25mm pipe, which has significantly reduced water pressure for surrounding residents.”

She said the wrong type of material was used for the repair, which may not be suitable for long-term or high-pressure use.

“The hole was closed in such a way that when the owner eventually redoes their driveway or paving, it is very likely that the pipe will be damaged again, potentially causing another leak. We recommend that the city address the issues proactively to prevent further inconvenience and cost down the line.”

Du Plessis said furthermore, the association recently invested over R1.5-million, sourced from residents’ levies, to resurface the estate’s roads, which fall under the responsibility of Tshwane.

She explained the new road surface has been significantly compromised due to the continuous water leak, and the necessary road markings could not be completezbecause the surface remains wet.

“This is particularly frustrating, considering that these roads were not maintained by the municipality for over 25 years and residents are paying increasing rates and taxes without receiving basic services in return.”

She said residents have also taken it upon themselves to maintain the streetlights due to the city’s ongoing neglect and failure to respond to service requests.

Du Plessis explained that just days after the leak at Rockwood was repaired, water was still seeping from the pipe, forcing them to log new service calls with Tshwane.

“The maintenance team did return, but they used the wrong size pipes to patch the leak, which has now resulted in significantly reduced water pressure for residents,” she said.

“We are once again struggling to get the city to come back and fix their mistake.”

She added that another water leak from a fire hydrant in Feverwood was reported, but despite logging the issue days ago, no one from the city has arrived to fix it.

“I suppose we will have to wait another three months before they get around to it,” she said.

She said the turnaround time for Tshwane is just not encouraging.

“Our ward councillor really tries her best to help in escalating and getting the issues repaired, but the metro’s slow response is very worrying.”

Tshwane, however, claimed that the leak at Rockwood was not reported in February.

“It is not true that the leak was reported in February. Our records reflect a different date, which forms part of the city’s huge backlog on water leaks,” said metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

Mashigo said the city’s team of plumbers is doing all it possibly can to reduce the backlog.

“In the interim, the city is prioritising major water leaks to prevent excessive water loss and the strain it puts on our water resources.”

Mashigo said all reported issues at Woodlands will be attended to.

He said in terms of any damages caused by the long-standing leak, the client can claim damages from the city.

“Delictual claims (claims focusing on compensation for injured parties who suffer as a result of another party’s wrongful act) must be supported by proof of all delictual elements. Submission of a claim does not mean it is going to be paid, as it must be assessed legally. Claims must be submitted within six months as prescribed by Act 40 of 2002.”

Mashigo said the city’s third-party claim form can be obtained on the city’s website and at Tshwane House, Ground Floor, Room GL36. Email submissions are accepted.

He said the affected customer is advised to complete the attached form and either hand deliver it at Tshwane House or send an email to claims@tshwane.gov.za.

Mashigo concluded that the city is striving to attend to all service delivery issues.

