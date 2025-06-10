Suspect linked to multiple crimes arrested at east mall after chase

A motorist linked to a string of card scams and robberies in Pretoria and the West Rand was apprehended at a mall in Equestria following a chase.

The driver was nabbed, however, his two accomplices managed to escape on foot at The Grove Shopping Mall.

According to Sergeant Alfred Legodi of the Tshwane Flying Squad, the suspects in a grey Mercedes-Benz A200 Hatchback were identified driving without licence plates.

The vehicle had been linked to previous crimes, including a shooting incident near Groenkloof Plaza.

He said law enforcement tracked the car using location data. It was spotted on the N1 northbound near Olifantsfontein Road.

Legodi explained that the suspects allegedly generated significant income through daily illegal activities before their arrest.

It is reported that the vehicle was later located at Hazeldean Shopping Centre, where suspects had just scammed a male victim and robbed him of R10 000.

Upon noticing law enforcement’s presence, the suspects sped away.

“The driver allegedly crossed a central barrier and drove into oncoming traffic, endangering other road users,” Legodi explained.

He said the pursuit continued into The Grove Shopping Mall, where the suspect forced entry by tailgating through a boom gate and dropped off two passengers, who fled and remain at large.

“The chase extended into the mall’s basement parking, where attempts were made to bring the vehicle to a stop. After warning measures were implemented, the vehicle was stopped.”

Legodi added that the driver attempted to escape on foot but was swiftly apprehended.

He said law enforcement officers recovered licence plates and items believed to be connected to ongoing investigations.

“The car was traced with the help of the rental company and later returned to its representatives,” said Legodi.

“The primary suspect is currently in custody and faces multiple charges. Investigations are ongoing to arrest the two suspects who are still at large.”

He added that no injuries or property damage were reported during the incident.

Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk offered these safety tips:

– Make use of an ATM at a trusted venue.

– Go into the bank to request assistance.

– Make sure you have your bank card after you make a transaction.

– Make sure to stand alone at the ATM.

– Listen to your intuition and walk away if you feel uncomfortable in a situation.

