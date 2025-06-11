Business Chambers demand access to metro records for forensic investigations

The Pretoria Sakekamer has formally submitted a request for access to 384 cases of municipal records under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA).

Chairperson Fergus Ferguson told Rekord the request seeks clarity on a range of high-profile forensic investigations, disciplinary actions, and criminal referrals referenced by metro leadership and reported widely in the media.

These include:

– 129 cases in which disciplinary action was recommended against employees,

– 39 criminal referrals for prosecution,

– 48 cases identified for financial recoveries,

– 67 dismissals,

– 31 final written warnings, and

– 70 cases referred to the Financial Disciplinary Board.

He explained that while the organisation fully supports all efforts to promote consequence management and ethical governance, members believe that accountability must be backed by transparency.

“The public has the right to understand how these figures were derived, what actions have been taken, and whether appropriate processes are being followed.

“As representatives of Pretoria’s business community, we are committed to promoting a culture of accountability, the rule of law, and clean governance,” said Ferguson.

He sees this PAIA request as a constructive step in ensuring that the metro’s public statements are matched with measurable progress and administrative integrity.

He has requested that the records be provided electronically and has undertaken to pay any reasonable reproduction or retrieval fees.

The metro is expected to respond within 30 calendar days, as prescribed by law.

“We remain hopeful that the City of Tshwane will treat this request with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, and we look forward to engaging further on matters of governance and reform,” said Ferguson.

Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said recently during a press conference that her administration continues to take steps towards institutional stabilisation and ethical governance.

“The city has made significant strides in strengthening political oversight and processes to ensure that the concerns flagged by the Auditor-General are addressed decisively,” explained Moya.

She said this includes 349 instances where disciplinary action has been recommended against officials (up from 126 as of February) and 44 cases referred to for criminal prosecution (up from 39).

Over 900 cases have been referred to the Financial Disciplinary Board for the first time (previously 70), and 85 officials have been dismissed (previously 77).

Reasons for these dismissals range from sexual harassment and rape to fraud and corruption, bribery, theft and dereliction of duty.

She mentioned that the investigations into five officials for their mismanagement of Refilwe and Caledonian stadiums have been concluded.

The officials have been issued with letters of intention to suspend.

“In support of our drive for better governance, the 2025/26 draft budget allocates additional resources to Group Audit and Risk, where R36-million has been set aside for forensic investigations in our fight against corruption,” said Moya.

