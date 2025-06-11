Rietondale residents distraught over police inaction

Rietondale residents have expressed growing frustration over what they describe as ongoing safety concerns being ignored by the metro police, despite repeated calls for intervention.

According to Ward 84 Councillor Anru Meyer, there have been several events happening in the area without the metro’s permission, and a lack of police visibility is making things worse.

“For over a month now, lack of TMPD visibility has led to by-laws being violated in parts of the suburb, such as Rietondale Park and the property on the corner of Nico Smith Street and Codonia Avenue.”

He said the Hardy Muller circle and CR Swart Drive have become taxi ranks, with taxis stopping anywhere on the corner of Nico Smith Street, where buses and trucks need to come to an instant stop.

“These violations make it harder for truck drivers who need to stop [trucks] of more than 15 tons.”

He said vagrants are setting up camp at the park, making open fires, and on weekends, events are hosted at the park without the Joint Operations Committee’s (JOC) approval.

“Delivery vehicles, trucks and taxis also use it for parking.”

He said recently, a sports event was hosted at the park, and spectators were drinking alcohol on the sidewalks and playing loud music.

“When we call the metro police to assist, they are not available, and if they do arrive, nothing is done about the situation they are called for.

“The TMPD has been contacted numerous times on these issues, but to no avail. Emails have been sent with no response.”

Meyer said the lack of TMPD visibility has affected the lives of the whole ward, not only Rietondale.

He said crime has increased in parts of the suburb and urged for more patrols in Rietondale Park, especially over the weekends.

“In Rietondale last week, a bin was also stolen. There was a recent cable theft in Villieria, which was also not responded to.”

He said the TMPD must respond to complaints when there are events without JOC approval.

Meyer added that he open space on the corner of Nico Smith and Codonia should be constantly patrolled by by-law enforcement and be cleared regularly.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the metro had not been informed of the events that took place on the reported days.

“The city was not informed of any planned events taking place at the facility on those days.”

The TMPD was contacted for a response to the complaints.

Spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the issues raised were operational matters, which are not discussed publicly.

“As police, we do not discuss operational plans in public as they are confidential and classified. We don’t announce when we are planning to conduct our operations,” he said.

