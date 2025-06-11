Tribal authority donates land to secure food security and jobs for youth

In a bold move to honour Youth Month, the Gauteng Department of Social Development (GDSD), in partnership with Rebafenyi Development Youth Centre, launched an agricultural empowerment project on June 10.

The launch took place at the Mashimong agricultural site in Hammanskraal and was graced by local community members and the tribal authority.

The initiative aims to equip young people in Hammanskraal with practical skills in crop production and agri-business.

According to the department, the initiative forms part of a series of interventions planned for Youth Month. It is designed to empower about 160 young people with the knowledge and tools to participate meaningfully in the agricultural sector, while addressing food insecurity and unemployment.

Addressing community members and stakeholders at the event, MEC Faith Mazibuko highlighted the importance of self-reliance among young people.

“Our objective is to equip young people with the necessary skills to break the cycle of dependency on social grants. We want them to become self-sustainable through plant production and entrepreneurship,” said Mazibuko.

She also encouraged young people to embrace agriculture as a viable career path that can uplift communities and deter youth from social ills, such as substance and alcohol abuse.

“Opportunities like these must be seized. Agriculture holds the key to ending poverty and hunger. We want our youth to see themselves not only as future farmers but as future agri-preneurs.”

The project has been made possible through land support from Amandebele Ba Lebelo Tribal Authority, which donated eight hectares of land to establish the agricultural site.

Tribal authority representative, Nicholus Moeketsi, praised the initiative as a life-changing opportunity for local youth.

“This project is vital for our community. It provides our young people with meaningful engagement and a way to earn a living, rather than idling on the streets,” said Moeketsi.

He also emphasised the importance of the project as a youth-focused initiative that has the potential to uplift vulnerable groups within the community.

“It also has the potential to contribute towards feeding children from vulnerable families.”

For 20-year-old Onkarabile Phasha, who is one of the beneficiaries, the programme has already become a turning point.

He shared how the practical training has helped him shape a vision for the future.

“I joined the centre in 2023 to learn about plant production, and I have gained a lot. I aspire to own a piece of land where I can grow my own crops and train others. This programme is shaping my future,” said Phasha.

