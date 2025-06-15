Three east dads share fatherhood wisdoms

Three devoted dads and respected Pretoria east community figures have shared how their children remain their greatest source of inspiration.

The three spoke to Rekord in the spirit of Father’s Day.

For Casper Visser, the line between professional duty and personal passion is blurred in the best way.

Visser is the owner and founder of Vemru (Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit). His unit responds to medical, trauma, and mental health emergencies in the east of Pretoria for free.

“Because emergency response takes up a large quantity of my time, I focus on making the time I have with my kids high quality,” he said.

“They help me cook or make a fire, I help them build toys with blocks, and we read stories together as often as possible.”

Visser’s desire to help others began years ago while working on private ambulances.

However, it was the failing public healthcare system and the rapid population growth in Pretoria east that pushed him to create his own solution.

“Public ambulance services are overwhelmed. People are cancelling their medical aid. I saw the gap and knew I had to step in.”

Fatherhood hasn’t just shaped Visser’s daily routine but also redefined how he approaches care.

“I’ve become more empathetic toward patients and their families,” he said.

“Our public education campaigns used to focus on how to respond to emergencies.” Visser however said they are currently focusing more on preventing accidents in the first place.

He added that he hopes his children learn that life is more important than material things and that every person deserves equal care.

For Visser, Father’s Day carries special weight.

His son was born weighing just 700g, two months premature, and spent six months in the neonatal intensive care Unit (NICU).

“We had medical aid, but the bills piled up. He came home for the first time just before Christmas.

“I remember one afternoon his monitor went off, and he had stopped breathing. We were lucky to resuscitate him and rush him back to hospital.”

Visser added that his little boy turned six years old on June 8.

“He’s strong, healthy, and happy.”

He said on Father’s Day, he will be working from home to be with his family and to remind himself how grateful he is.

Ward 42 councillor Shane Maas also serves the east from Waterkloof to Erasmusrand.

He said being a father informs every aspect of his leadership.

“I’m fortunate to live and work in the heart of my ward,” he said.

“It means I can stay close to my son while also being available and responsive to my community.”

Maas first stepped into community work more than 15 years ago, after being frustrated by deteriorating infrastructure and persistent service failures.

He said after studying engineering, he realised he had the skills to fix his area and not let it collapse.

Becoming a dad changed his pace, but not his purpose.

“It made me more focused and more determined not just to fix things but to do it in a way that my son could see and learn from,” he said.

“I want him to know that civic duty matters, that his voice counts, and that he has both the ability and responsibility to make the world better.”

Maas describes Father’s Day as a pause and a moment to reflect on the kind of dad he wants to be.

He said, besides free socks, it’s about appreciating the unconditional love their kids give them and recommitting to being worthy of it.

For other dads looking to give back, Maas advised them to get involved and bring their children along.

“When they see us helping others, they learn that it’s normal. Community involvement builds empathy, resilience, and perspective.”

For Shaun Wilkinson, another east councillor and long-time community advocate, the call to serve began in childhood.

“My dad was my greatest inspiration. He spent his life helping others, feeding people, supporting churches and mentoring kids through music.”

Wilkinson carries that legacy with pride, calling his work in Tshwane his “ministry”.

Whether it’s restoring services, attending meetings or checking on residents in need, he said the key is being present at home and in the community.

“It’s not always easy,” he added.

“However, I bring the same energy to both roles. Family comes first. My wife and our children understand the demands, and their support keeps me grounded.”

He spoke about his children with deep love.

His daughter, Kendora, who now lives and works in Japan, was his “little firecracker” and remains his biggest cheerleader.

“We were two peas in a pod. I remember upsetting her when she was about two or three. Instead of just saying sorry, I told her she could decide when to forgive me. She made me wait a week,” he said.

Wilkinson said when she finally did, she hugged him and said, “Don’t ever do it again”.

His son, Cameron, a disco DJ known as #DSCOCAM, brought a different energy.

He added that he is funny, compassionate and has always been his own person, full of love and laughter.

“I still call him ‘River-Dancer’ after watching him tap dance in a river during bush school.”

Wilkinson said Father’s Day is both sweet and sentimental to him.

“It’s a time to remember my dad and everything he taught me. It’s a chance to recommit to being the kind of father my children deserve.”

He added that it’s also a time to eat a lot of homemade fudge and chocolate bars.

Wilkinson wants his kids to learn and know that showing up matters and leadership is about service, not applause.

