Beer lovers have time of their lives with live music and street-style food

The Pretoria National Botanical Gardens was transformed into a lively haven for beer lovers and music fans on Saturday, as Capital Craft Beer hosted its annual Beer Festival there, now in its 12th year of celebration.

Residents poured in for an unforgettable day of enjoying craft beer, live music across all genres, and a feast of street-style food from top local vendors.

There was a selection of local and international brews, with festivalgoers being spoiled for choice, from crisp lagers to bold Indian Pale Ales (IPAs).

Over the past decade, the festival has become a cornerstone on Pretoria’s social calendar, celebrating South Africa’s thriving beer scene while bringing the community together through music, laughter, and shared experiences.

The sound of live guitar riffs also echoed across the lush lawns.

Among the day’s highlight performances was the legendary Mango Groove, drawing eager anticipation from the crowd.

Shylah Hepke, a local attendee, shared her excitement.

“Of course I am also looking forward to nice music, dancing and some nice beer,” she said.

Fellow attendee Xanthé van Loggerenberg was just as enthusiastic.

“I am also looking forward to the games that are displayed here,” she said.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!