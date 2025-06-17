Metro finally fixes water leak in Lynnwood Glen

The Tshwane metro has resolved a persistent water leak which had been developing into a sinkhole at 69 Maldon Road, Lynnwood Glen.

Resident John Nkuna said the leak was located on a busy road near St Alban’s College.

He said he reported the issue on March 31, noting the leak’s worsening condition and its proximity to the school.

“The leak is on a busy road in this community, especially during peak periods.

“We have been struggling with this leak for over a month. It kept getting worse and started developing into a sinkhole.”

Despite the urgency, no action was taken until June 10, when Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed the leak was finally addressed.

Mashigo attributed the delay to the city’s overwhelming number of water-related service requests and the prioritisation of major leaks due to limited resources.

He added that an old asbestos pipe, surpassing its lifespan, caused the leak.

To prevent future occurrences, Mashigo said that all outdated water reticulation pipes are being escalated to the Water and Sanitation Department for upgrades.

“All water reticulation pipes that have long surpassed their lifespan are escalated to the Water and Sanitation Department as the custodian of CAPEX Projects in the municipality for an upgrade.

“Feedback on service requests is provided through various official City of Tshwane channels, including social media, WhatsApp portals, emails, and telephonic communication.”

The resolution of this issue brings relief to the community, especially to those concerned about the safety of students at the nearby school.

