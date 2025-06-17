Metro mum on removal of illegal structures after illegal immigrant arrests

Tshwane’s plans regarding the future of the Plastic View informal settlement and the dismantling of the illegal structures left behind by arrested undocumented immigrants remain unclear.

This follows weeks after scores of immigrants were arrested, yet their dwellings were not secured or dismantled to avoid reoccupation.

DA Tshwane Caucus Leader Cilliers Brink says the recent deportation of undocumented immigrants from the informal settlement was a critical opportunity for Tshwane to secure the area and dismantle the now-abandoned illegal structures.

Failing to do so, Brink warned, risks reoccupation and undermines the efforts of law enforcement.

On May 23, scores of illegal immigrants were arrested for deportation during an operation led by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber in collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

Brink explained that the arrests created a clear opportunity for Tshwane to apply for a court order to dismantle the now-unoccupied illegal structures.

“If the structures remain intact, they will simply be reoccupied, and this defeats the purpose of ultimately clearing the land.”

It’s been over three weeks since the immigrants were arrested. However, Brink stated that to his knowledge, Tshwane has not acted to dismantle the structures, and so the work of Home Affairs is being undermined.

“That’s what the DA warned would happen if the city did not act,” he said.

Brink said calls to Tshwane to act now and remove the structures have fallen on deaf ears.

He said that simply leaving communities to live in unserviced conditions, in dwellings that do not conform to the most basic planning and safety standards, is inhumane and dangerous.

“Every year, a fire breaks out in either Plastic View or Cemetery View. And every year dwellings are destroyed, and human life threatened or lost,” he said.

“The conditions inside the settlement are chaotic and lawless, with music and drinking going on until the early hours of the morning, even on weekdays. Imagine the lives of children growing up in these conditions,” he added.

Brink said for years the city called on the national government to enforce immigration laws.

“Last year, I met with Minister Leon Schreiber, and he committed to act, as he has done in other cities. He did the work and conducted a raid, but it’s a pity that Tshwane has not taken the matter seriously.”

He said Plastic View and Cemetery View have been around for so long that there are no easy solutions.

“But once illegal immigrants have been identified, then the city can start planning for alternative housing opportunities. You won’t get an eviction order without alternative accommodation,” Brink said.

“In the medium term, the city needs temporary relocation areas where emergency shelter can be provided in cases of eviction. Land grabs and unserviced settlements aren’t just a problem in the east of Pretoria,” he added.

Rekord reached out to the metro’s media team for clarity on plans to remove the illegal structures in Plastic View.

However, the inquiry was referred to the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

Further attempts to obtain a comment from TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba were unsuccessful for over a week, as he did not respond or acknowledge receipt of the media inquiry.

