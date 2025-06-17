Metro to revive power stations, explore nuclear and improve economic growth

The metro has ambitious plans to rejuvenate its two dormant power stations to achieve energy independence and improve economic growth.

Energy experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders gathered at the second annual Tshwane Energy Summit 2025, themed “Energy is a Catalyst for Economic Development” on June 13 .

The event at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) International Convention Centre focused on strategies to transform the metro’s energy landscape and achieve energy security for its residents.

Plans to rejuvenate the 300MW Rooiwal and 180MW Pretoria West power stations were one of the subjects central to the discussions.

The two city-owned power stations have been inactive and non-operational for over a decade, with Pretoria West in poor condition and not producing electricity and Rooiwal operating below intended capacity.

According to COO Vuyo Zitumane, funding and strategies to reactivate the Pretoria West power station are in progress, with a new operational strategy for the plant.

“The Gauteng Infrastructure Funding Agency has come forward with due diligence and is looking at core funding for transaction advisors’ service so that we know the potential that can be leveraged from that power station.”

She said the city plans to convert the plant and adopt a green approach, utilising the process of producing energy from gas to operate the facility.

“A similar process [of potential leverage] is going to be undertaken with the Rooiwal power station, however, it will probably continue to be a coal-powered station,” she said.

Zitumane emphasised the importance of building resilient energy systems that will enable the metro to keep the lights burning for its residents.

Energy experts shared insight and advice on more ways to produce sustainable and efficient energy for the metro and also create more employment.

Dr Kelvin Kemm, chairman of Stratek Global, pointed out the potential the metro has to explore nuclear energy.

He proposed it should start planning to build Small Modular Reactors (SMR) around the municipal region.

“SMR could supply reliable and stable electricity by being sited around the metro or clustered together in groups of two or four.”

Kemm said the area required for each group is only the size of a football field.

He added that not only will the building of such reactors supply reliable electricity for decades to come, but also provide many high-grade jobs.

The metro’s revitalisation efforts are aimed at creating numerous job opportunities in various sectors, including construction, operations, and maintenance.

MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Sarah Mabotsa emphasised that a consistent and dependable energy supply is essential for economic growth.

“A stable [and] reliable energy supply creates an environment where economic activities can thrive and investors can confidently grow in their businesses.

“Transformation of the energy landscape will create jobs that will bring dignity to the residents of Tshwane,” she said.

She added that increased energy capacity is also anticipated to stimulate local industries and attract further investments, contributing to the metro’s economic growth.

