Local artist experiments with African sounds in debut

Pretoria’s own Kgosi Prince Chauke, also known as Mudanisi, recently released his debut album Soteria, bringing together voices and instrumentalists from across Africa and beyond.

Born in 1991 in Soweto, but raised in Atteridgeville, Mudanisi is a DJ, producer, sound engineer, and events promoter.

The Pan-Africanist and dynamic musical curator was born into a musically gifted family.

“Music is truly in my DNA,” says Mudanisi.

His sound blends House, Latin-American rhythms, Afrobeat, jazz, hip-hop, Bossa Nova, gospel, and soul, creating grooves that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.

The album was released on August 14, followed by a live showcase on August 15 at Mea Culpa, Sandton.

Derived from the ancient Greek word for ‘salvation’, Soteria – as Mudanisi describes it – is both a musical and spiritual journey. It brings together an international ensemble of collaborators, whose instruments and voices span continents, traditions, and languages in a shared meditation on healing, hope, and deliverance.

“Soteria is not a word I chose lightly. Salvation isn’t a single moment – it’s a process, and it rarely arrives alone. This album is my attempt to build that process in sound, with people whose own instruments already carry histories of survival and grace,” says Mudanisi.

The album is rooted in the alternative jazz and experimental soul movements emerging from Johannesburg’s underground creative scene.

Soteria expands Mudanisi’s exploration of Afro-futurist storytelling and Pan-African sonic identity.

The nine-track album bridges diverse musical traditions, incorporating instruments ranging from the kora to the violin, creating a sound that is both deeply African and globally resonant.

Mudanisi says he’s especially grateful for the support of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) under its Music Fund Support Programme (MFSC).

The funding enabled the successful completion of key stages of the album’s development, including composition, recording, production, mixing, mastering, and the creation of the project’s visual identity and artwork.

For more information, exclusive content, and updates, follow Mudanisi on social media at @MUDANISI.

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