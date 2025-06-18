Centurion cable theft crisis deepens

The fight against cable theft continues to escalate across Centurion, with Tshwane scrambling for urgent and lasting solutions to this crisis crippling essential services and disrupting lives daily.

Residents in Centurion who are often faced with relentless power outages caused by cable theft are at their wits’ end as the problem worsens with little reprieve.

A resident in Lyttelton, Esther Olifant, said cable theft has become so common that it feels like a part of their lives now.

“We’re lucky if we get through an entire week without the power going off because of cable theft,” she said.

She mentioned that it happens so often that they have had to change how they live.

“We’ve had to buy gas stoves, extra lighting, and even battery packs just to function. It’s exhausting and stressful.”

Ignatius Haynes from Heuweloord runs a small convenience store and said the outages have been disastrous for his business and his sense of safety.

“Every time the power goes out, I lose money. I can’t keep dairy or frozen goods for long, and customers don’t want to shop in the dark. We’re forced to close early or turn people away,” he said.

He noted that the worst part is that it’s all out of his control.

“We’re dealing with theft, not just technical issues. We’ve reached a point where we’re just hoping nothing happens, hoping the lights stay on. At this rate, small businesses like mine won’t survive.”

On May 30, MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi, convened a critical lekgotla at the Centurion Council Chamber to tackle the escalating crisis.

The session brought together a wide range of stakeholders from Region 4. They were councillors, the Community Policing Forum, Gauteng Community Safety, the TMPD Cable Theft Unit, residents’ associations, ratepayers, security experts, and business sector representatives for open and solutions-oriented dialogue.

“Cable theft continues to cripple service delivery, disrupt economic activity, and compromise community safety,” said Morodi.

She added that the crisis cannot be solved by law enforcement alone; it demands collaboration from all sectors, including residents, businesses, and policymakers.

“Everyone has a role to play.”

Morodi said the meeting reinforced a collective commitment to collaboration and accountability.

As a result, stakeholders agreed to hold bi-monthly progress reviews through the Regional Coordinating Forum (RCF) to ensure ongoing transparency and track the impact of anti-theft initiatives.

“We’re implementing a structured monitoring framework that focuses on enforcement, prevention, and addressing new security threats,” she said.

The MMC said that Region 4 will lead through strategic partnerships, increased surveillance, and stronger enforcement.

“We thank all participants for their commitment to protecting our shared infrastructure. The journey ahead is long, but through united action, we can win this fight.”

Supporting these efforts, Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise announced during the tabling of the city’s 2025/26 budget that the Tshwane metro plans to spend over R565-million to protect its critical infrastructure from theft and vandalism.

“At present, Tshwane is woefully underprotected,” Modise admitted.

“To address this, the city is pursuing a consolidated asset protection strategy that includes both physical security and advanced technological solutions.”

Modise explained that the funds will be used to install CCTV cameras at various vulnerable municipal sites, including substations and depots, which have increasingly become targets for criminal syndicates.

He said the city also plans to deploy more security personnel and recruit 200 additional metro police officers.

“We’ve budgeted R565.4-million for the protection of our municipal assets,” he said.

“This plan will make use of modern technologies, motion detection, and other smart tools to enhance the work of security personnel.”

However, ward councillors in Centurion are not convinced this approach will bring lasting change.

Freedom Front Plus PR Councillor Wesley Jacobs called the R565-million allocation a strong start, but questioned whether it would be enough to secure the metro’s vast and diverse infrastructure.

“It’s a welcome commitment, but whether it will be effective across all areas is debatable,” he said.

“The city is vast and diverse, and the threats vary from location to location. The success of this investment depends on how well it is planned, how transparently it is managed, and how responsibly it is implemented.”

Jacobs also stressed the importance of proactivity rather than reaction.

“This investment should be part of a sustainable strategy that includes community engagement and the use of smart, responsive technology. You can station 100 security guards at a substation, but without proper infrastructure upgrades and early detection systems, the problem won’t go away.”

He criticised the decision to spend extensively on personnel.

“Why waste money on extra security guarding outdated infrastructure? The focus should be on upgrading what’s already failing. Modern surveillance systems such as motion detectors, beams, and sensors don’t need breaks, don’t take bribes, and don’t look at their phones.”

He emphasised that it’s important to increase the TMPD budget, deploy officers in hotspot areas, and use practical, cost-effective tools and that it’s about managing resources smartly.

Ward Councillor David Farquharson supported the idea of stronger protection, but urged the city to rethink its methods.

“I would really love to see security guards at all major facilities, including electricity stations and pump houses, but I’m not sure just throwing people at the problem will help,” he said.

“A lot of the tasks can be handled more consistently with technology, including installing palisade fencing and using electronic sensors.”

He said these solutions work better and don’t depend on human reliability.

“We’ve had too many cases where people cut cables just to cause chaos, not even to steal. That’s why smarter systems are vital.”

DA Ward Councillor Themba Fosi was blunt in his assessment, saying the budget figures don’t mean much if the city lacks the political will to allocate resources effectively.

“It’s not about the numbers; it’s about action,” Fosi said.

“You have to address the abnormal. If we take care of the theft-related incidents, we could cut down outages by 50%.”

He added that it is important to reinvest in substations, especially in areas that generate revenue.

“The current administration has neglected these areas, particularly the townships. Many of the projects they’re claiming credit for were started under our administration.”

Fosi noted that real reinvestment requires leadership that acts with purpose, not just flashy figures.

Ward Councillor Marika Kruger-Muller emphasised the need for precise, localised interventions.

“It’s not enough to take a blanket approach. You have to look at the specific problems in each hotspot.

“I have three substations in my ward, including the ones in Brakfontein, Raslouw, and Eldoraigne, and each faces different risks,” she said.

She added that cable thieves are clever and shift their attacks.

“If you secure one site, they move to the next. If we use the right mix of technology and strategy, we can not only prevent theft but also catch the syndicates behind it.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!