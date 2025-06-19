Over 140 Pretoria police vehicles parked and out of service
Over 140 Pretoria police vehicles are out of service across the city, raising concerns about crime response times and strained resources.
Pretoria’s policing capacity has taken a significant knock, with 145 police vehicles currently out of service across the city.
The alarming figures revealed in recent data highlight mounting pressure on already strained resources—sparking concerns over crime response times and public safety in key areas, including Mamelodi East, Pretoria Central, and Silverton.
The information was revealed in a written reply by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to questions posed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.
The DA has slammed the Lesufi-led administration for failing to prioritise public safety, warning that inoperative police vehicles are leaving communities vulnerable to crime.
It was revealed that crime prevention efforts in Gauteng are being severely hampered by a shortage of operational police vehicles, with 710 out of 5,630 vehicles across the province currently out of service.
This includes major shortages at stations like Ivory Park (16 out of 78 vehicles) and Pretoria Central (14 out of 80).
Here is the complete list of the affected police stations in and around Pretoria:
|Area
|Amount of police vehicles in operation:
|Vehicles unserviceable
|Centurion – Laudium
|20
|0
|Centurion – Lyttleton
|54
|9
|Mabopane
|38
|5
|Mamelodi
|45
|6
|Mamelodi East
|55
|12
|Pretoria Central
|86
|14
|Rietfontein Pretoria
|40
|2
|Pretoria North
|55
|4
|Pretoria West
|41
|6
|Soshanguve
|60
|8
|Silverton
|32
|10
|Sinoville
|33
|4
|Soshanguve Block H
|56
|9
|Sunnyside
|57
|8
|Akasia
|48
|6
|Atteridgeville
|37
|4
|Hillcrest Pretoria
|45
|4
|Eersterust
|20
|3
|Pretoria West
|22
|2
|Ga-Rankuwa
|54
|6
|Garsfontein
|33
|4
|Hammanskraal
|32
|7
|Hercules
|28
|4
|Villieria
|29
|1
|Valhalla Centurion
|38
|4
|Wonderboompoort
|17
|3
|Total:
|1075
|145
