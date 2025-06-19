Over 140 Pretoria police vehicles parked and out of service

Pretoria’s policing capacity has taken a significant knock, with 145 police vehicles currently out of service across the city.

The alarming figures revealed in recent data highlight mounting pressure on already strained resources—sparking concerns over crime response times and public safety in key areas, including Mamelodi East, Pretoria Central, and Silverton.

The information was revealed in a written reply by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to questions posed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

The DA has slammed the Lesufi-led administration for failing to prioritise public safety, warning that inoperative police vehicles are leaving communities vulnerable to crime.

It was revealed that crime prevention efforts in Gauteng are being severely hampered by a shortage of operational police vehicles, with 710 out of 5,630 vehicles across the province currently out of service.

This includes major shortages at stations like Ivory Park (16 out of 78 vehicles) and Pretoria Central (14 out of 80).

Here is the complete list of the affected police stations in and around Pretoria:

Area Amount of police vehicles in operation: Vehicles unserviceable Centurion – Laudium 20 0 Centurion – Lyttleton 54 9 Mabopane 38 5 Mamelodi 45 6 Mamelodi East 55 12 Pretoria Central 86 14 Rietfontein Pretoria 40 2 Pretoria North 55 4 Pretoria West 41 6 Soshanguve 60 8 Silverton 32 10 Sinoville 33 4 Soshanguve Block H 56 9 Sunnyside 57 8 Akasia 48 6 Atteridgeville 37 4 Hillcrest Pretoria 45 4 Eersterust 20 3 Pretoria West 22 2 Ga-Rankuwa 54 6 Garsfontein 33 4 Hammanskraal 32 7 Hercules 28 4 Villieria 29 1 Valhalla Centurion 38 4 Wonderboompoort 17 3 Total: 1075 145

