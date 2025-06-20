Serving Pretoria Better: Plumblink’s Growing Network of stores

Our latest addition, Plumblink Waterkloof Ridge, is now open at 429 Cliff Avenue in the Waterkloof Ridge Lifestyle Centre. This conveniently located store is designed to serve both trade professionals and homeowners with a wide range of plumbing essentials, expert advice, and reliable service.

But that’s not all – Plumblink has a strong presence across Pretoria, making it easier than ever to access the products and support you need. Here’s where you can find us in a proximity to Waterkloof Ridge.

Plumblink Brooklyn – 751 Jan Shoba Street, Brooklyn

Plumblink Faerie Glen – 2001 Atterbury Road, Faerie Glen

Plumblink Gezina – 385 Steve Biko Road, Capital Park

Plumblink Silverton – Pretoria Road, Silverton

Plumblink Irene – 38 Alexandra Road, Doringkloof, Centurion

Plumblink Centurion – Shop 6, The Gables, Ivan Ave, Hennopspark

Each of these branches is fully stocked with our trusted house brands – Plumline, Brassman, Copperman, Viscosity, and Masco – known for their quality and performance. We’re also the exclusive stockist of Genebre, a premium international brand offering innovative plumbing solutions.

At every Plumblink store, you’ll find a team of knowledgeable and friendly staff ready to assist with product recommendations, and technical advice. Whether you’re fitting out a new build, upgrading a bathroom, or fixing a leak, we’re here to help you get the job done right.

With over 150 stores nationwide, Plumblink has built a reputation for excellence in plumbing supply. Our Pretoria branches are a reflection of that commitment – offering convenience, consistency, and community-focused service.

Visit your nearest Plumblink today – and experience plumbing made easy, professional, and reliable.

