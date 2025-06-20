Two due in the docks for fatal stabbing of Grade 11 learner

Two learners, aged 19, are expected to appear before the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on June 20, facing a charge of murder.

The duo are linked to the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old Grade 11 learner at Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong, an informal settlement in Donkerhoek, east of Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said their investigations revealed that the victim was attacked by two learners outside the school premises on June 18. The two fled on foot after the stabbing.

Masondo said it is reported that the deceased was attacked by the first suspect, who stabbed him in the upper body.

“He was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival,” Mavela explained.

He said police opened a case of murder and searched for the two learners from the same school, who were persons of interest in this case.

The family of the deceased said they are still in shock and could not believe that their son was murdered in such a brutal way.

The deceased ’s aunt, Shirley Mokonyane (64), said the family wants justice, and the police must speed up their investigations. She said their family was heartbroken.

She said the law and the courts must make an example of the learners and hand down a sentence that will permanently remove the suspects from society.

She also said the government needs to do something about the safety of children at school.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department was deeply saddened by the fatal stabbing.

According to preliminary reports, the matric learners did not attend school that day but allegedly arrived after school, just as learners were boarding their scholar transport. The two learners allegedly proceeded to attack the victim just outside the school yard.

