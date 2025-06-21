Mozambican kidnapping kingpin shot, killed in police op

What started as a search for a kidnapped Pretoria West businessman ended in the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old Mozambican kidnapping kingpin in Fourways, Johannesburg, by police this week.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the anti-kidnapping task team were tracing a kidnapped Pakistani national when their search led them to a residential complex in Carlswald, Midrand.

“They seized a Mercedes Benz and a silver Pajero and arrested two kidnappers,” Mathe said.

“Police proceeded to Fourways where the task team announced their arrival and a shoot-out ensued. One suspect was fatally wounded.”

Mathe said that, upon further investigation, it was discovered that the deceased was 40-year-old Mauro Mucambe Junior, who is wanted in Mozambique, where he has been linked to several kidnappings.

“His warrant of arrest was issued by Maputo Police in August 2024. One unlicensed firearm used by the fatally wounded fugitive of justice was seized including 10 rounds of ammunition. Four cellphones and four bank cards have also been seized.”

The kidnapped Pakistani businessman is still missing and a ransom has been demanded from the family, according to Mathe.

“We have full faith and confidence in the work of the anti-kidnapping task team to rescue the kidnapped businessman,” Mathe said.

“Since January 2024 to date, the team has arrested more than 170 criminals involved in kidnappings for ransom. More than R1.2 million has been recovered. More than 100 victims were rescued mainly in Gauteng and more than 40 vehicles used in kidnapping crimes were also seized by the team.

“The anti-kidnapping task team recently registered a breakthrough in the Olorato Mongale murder case where they led the tracing operation of Philangenkosi Makhanya. The search is still on for Bongani Mthimkhulu.”

