Eersterust community rallies to uplift the jobless

To fight unemployment in Eersterust and help lessen the impact of high crime, drug use and lack of employment, a movement seeks to help the disadvantaged with knowledge for job opportunities.

Local entrepreneurs and the Eersterust community gathered on Sunday afternoon to tackle unemployment among youth to explore job opportunities.

The Eersterust Youth Development Movement (EYDM) organised the “EYDM Community mobilisation and Business showcasing event.”

The aim was to empower local youth through civic engagement, entrepreneurship and leadership development.

EYDM treasurer, Luke Fredericks, said the purpose of the event was to inform the community of their mission and vision to create job opportunities for businesses from Eersterust to work together and support each other.

Fredericks said the suburb has a high crime rate due to drugs and a lack of employment opportunities, especially when children leave school early, which disadvantages them in finding employment.

He described the event as the official launch of the EYDM aimed at informing the community about the opportunities they are creating for the youth.

“Our plan is to come up with solutions to employ people. We have partnered with a few stakeholders such as Tazes, security companies, KCL services and different institutions,” said Fredericks.

“Hopefully, with these opportunities we are creating, we will improve service delivery in Eersterust.”

He said they are also providing a collaboration with Media Wave Institute to provide 50 learnerships.

Fredericks said another project they will be working on is public speaking and debates in both primary and secondary schools.

EYDM member Kissmore Rasilingwane described the movement as the future for unemployed youth in Eersterust.

“We are here to tell the unemployed youth there is a movement that you can join called EYDM that provides life opportunities,” said Rasilingwane.

“The main aim of the EYDM is to assist young people who are oppressed, neglected, unemployed and refused opportunities.”

He said the EYDM is calling on corporates to partner with them, get young people skilled and give them job opportunities.

“We are also looking at business opportunities to give skills to these young people who are in the SMME sector,” said Rasilingwane.

“Our main focus is to build up the oppressed young persons of Eersterust who do not believe that they have a future.”

The youth had the opportunity to engage with local leaders, organisations, community businesses and also presented their business ideas.

The community and the youth also pledged to work together and help each other to build a successful community.

*Please note this article has been amended.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!