Beloved young Pretoria man dies in gruesome motorcycle accident

A beloved young man from Pretoria lost his life in a gruesome motorcycle accident in Mayville over the past weekend.

The 29-year-old Juan Jacques Swanepoel, known to family and friends as JJ, tragically passed away on Saturday.

According to his stepmother, Ursula Els, the accident happened at the corner of Fred Nicholson and Reitz Streets.

JJ was on his motorcycle, on his way to visit Ursula, when he collided head-on with a vehicle.

After the initial collision, a woman drove over Juan with her vehicle before coming to a stop. Emergency services had to lift the vehicle off of him.

Els arrived on the scene shortly after the accident.

“It was horrific. He was seriously injured in the crash. Juan was mutilated,” she said.

She explained that he broke his neck, back, both legs, both arms, and his right foot in the accident.

“His face was unrecognisable after they removed his helmet.”

Juan was described as a quiet and gentle soul, always willing to help others.

“He was shy, especially around girls. When he was younger, he was all about computers — but lately, his passion was the motorcycle he bought for himself.”

“Juan and his friends used to go riding on weekends,” she added.

Els also shared that Juan’s biological mother passed away earlier this year, and his father died last year.

His funeral will take place on 2 July 2025 at the Lewendewoord Westerlig Church in Niemand Street, Andeon.

He is survived by his stepsister Waunita.

“Juan moved in with us when he was nine, and Waunita always said the two of them were twins because they were the same age,” Els said.

“They were very close and loved each other deeply.”

