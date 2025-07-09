Police investigate murder of Mamelodi councillor

Police are investigating the shooting and killing of Ward 10 Councillor Thabang Masemola, which took place on July 8.

Masemola was gunned down by an unknown man outside a tuck shop on the main road in Stoffel Park, in the far east of Mamelodi that afternoon.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Marinda Austin, said Masemola had just bought a new car, and said he had a desire to show it to his companion and take it for a test drive.

She said the pair decided to buy food and stopped in Malapana Street to speak with another friend.

Austin said that during their conversation, an unknown man, wearing a jacket with a hoodie approached the victim, produced a firearm, and without any warning, pointed it at the Masemola, and fired several shots.

Following the shooting the suspect got into a car, and left the scene.

Austin said emergency services were summoned, and when they arrived, the victim was assessed and then declared dead.

“The police will closely follow all leads as part of the ongoing investigation,” she said.

ANC greater Tshwane regional spokesperson, Bafuze Yabo, said that it was upsetting that Masemola was ambushed by unknown assailants.

Yabo added that it was disturbing that the spate of councillor killings is not slowing down, and that it is getting more worrisome, because many of these cases are never solved, with no arrests or convictions happening.

“The ANC Greater Tshwane Region implores law enforcement agencies to investigate all the killings of councillors by these bloodthirsty killers,” said Yabo.

This shooting opens up old memories of other councillors, who fell to gun violence, including Clr Siphiwe Montlha of Ward 37 in Soshanguve, Clr Esther Motumane of Ward 19 in Winterveldt, and Clr Tshepo Motaung of Ward 22 in Mabopane.

He said the lack of arrests in and successful prosecutions of perpetrators seems to have emboldened killers to kill even more councillors.

“We share our heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the Masemola family, the membership of the ANC and whole community of Ward 10.”

All ANC members in the region are asked to respect the family’s grief by not posting any pictures or video clips of the unfortunate incident, and give them support during their time of bereavement.

Yabo said, “May the spirit of Clr Thabang Masemola rest in eternal peace.”

DA Tshwane caucus chief whip, Clr Ofentse Madzebatela, said the DA had learned with great sadness about the passing of Masemola.

Madzebatela added that the DA calls on law enforcement to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to book.

“As the chief whip of the official opposition in the municipal council of the City of Tshwane, my caucus would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Masemola family and the ANC Greater Tshwane Region. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. “These barbaric acts of violence must be condemned unequivocally, as they threaten the very foundations of peace and dignity,” he said.

Bongaan Ramontja from Soil of Africa said the organisation is ‘deeply disturbed’ by the ongoing killings in the townships, calling the killing ‘heart-breaking’.

“It’s not something to be overlooked—it should raise serious alarm. This is a crisis that demands urgent action,” said Ramontja.

“We need more police vehicles, more visible officers, and patrollers on every street and corner.”

Ramontja said Mamelodi has become one of the deadliest townships to live in, adding, “In just the past few months, we’ve lost too many young men to violence, this cannot continue.

“As General Mkhwanazi stated, ‘we are living in a lawless country, and this must come to an end. We call on the Minister of Police to reinforce safety structures and on the President to intervene’.”

The leadership of the ANC in the region have confirmed that they will communicate any information about the burial of Masemola after speaking to his family.

