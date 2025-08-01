Police investigate murder after body found in Eersterust

The discovery of a dead body in Eersterust has prompted an investigation.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk, community members discovered the body on Thursday, July 31.

“In the afternoon, community members discovered a body in an open field along Swartberg Street in Eersterust,” he said. “Police were immediately alerted, and upon arrival, discovered the partially buried body of a female, with one hand visible above ground. “Specialised units from the South African Police Service, including Crime Scene Management and Search and Rescue units were activated, and deployed to the scene to assist with the investigation.”

Van Dyk said preliminary findings indicated that the deceased was a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing in Sunnyside on July 4.

“A case of murder has been opened, and investigations are ongoing,” he said.

He added that the police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in the investigation.

He urged anyone with relevant details to contact the Eersterust police at 012 806 1020/1.

