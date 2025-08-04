Locals rally behind learners

An organisation in the west of Pretoria aims to provide comfort for learners in local schools.

The Charity Meets Adventure NPO hosted a charity outreach programme at Transoranje sports ground on August 2.

According to spokesperson Nakedi Mokgawa, the idea was to raise awareness for school kids who can’t afford essential supplies.

“We wanted to make a change in disadvantaged learners’ lives and bring back their dignity,” he said.

He highlighted that the organisation aimed to collect vital necessities that would be distributed to needy schools.

“Our aim was to collect perishable and non-perishable products which we will give back to our local schools,” he said.

More than 500 basic essential products, including sanitary pads, school shoes, socks, and toiletries, were donated.

Mokgawa said the event was about showing disadvantaged school children that their community cares about their well-being and future.

“These contributions will make a difference in the lives of many learners who often face the challenge of not going to school because they do not have basic necessities,” he said.

He emphasised that the collected items foster hope, good hygiene, and confidence.

Community members came in their numbers to support the good cause.

Donors expressed their satisfaction in contributing to the outreach programme.

Pamla Manetje said, “I know that the donation will go a long way and change somebody’s life out there.”

She shared how fulfilling contributing was for her.

“It is always heart-warming to help out where you can. It feels really good to know that at least someone will have a smile on their face because of the little that I gave out,” she said.

Another donor, Mologadi Kotlolo, shared what being part of a programme that changes lives meant to her.

“It is about giving back a bit of dignity. Every child deserves to feel comfortable and confident, especially at school. If my donation helps even one child feel that way, then I’m happy,” she said.

She encouraged community members to support school children in any way possible.

“It’s heartbreaking to think of a child missing school because they lack proper shoes or hygiene products,” she said.

