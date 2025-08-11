Stolen goods recovered as Pretoria North robbery suspects caught

Four suspects, including three men and one woman aged between 30 and 38, are set to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Monday, following their arrest in connection with theft and robbery cases in the area.

The arrests took place on August 7, after a co-ordinated operation involving the Pretoria North SAPS Crime Prevention Unit, SAPS Highway Patrol, GAC Risk Solutions, and Proshield Security.

The group has reportedly been on the police radar since the beginning of August, after a series of incidents were reported in which unsuspecting victims were scammed and robbed of valuable belongings, including cellphones and cash.

According to Pretoria North police spokesperson Sergeant Tumisang Moloto, the suspects’ alleged modus operandi involved approaching victims under false pretences before stealing their possessions.

“These individuals are believed to have been behind several recent incidents targeting residents, and their arrest is a significant step towards restoring safety in the community,” said Moloto.

He said the breakthrough came when a white Hyundai, believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes, was captured on security camera footage.

“Acting on this crucial lead, the integrated law enforcement team mobilised immediately and tracked the vehicle to Paul Kruger Street near the R566 Rosslyn Road.

“The vehicle was intercepted without incident, and a search led to the seizure of multiple cellphones, wallets, and an undisclosed amount of cash, suspected to have been stolen from victims.”

He said the recovered items will form part of the evidence presented in court.

Station Commander Colonel Nonzwakazi Julla commended the swift response and teamwork between SAPS units and private security companies.

The suspects remain in custody and are expected to face charges of theft and common robbery when they appear in court.

Police have urged any members of the public who may have fallen victim to similar crimes in the Pretoria North area to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

