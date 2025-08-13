Elevate Your Viewing Experience with Samsung’s Latest AI-Powered TV Line-Up

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 13 August 2025 – Samsung South Africa recently unveiled its most advanced and expansive TV line-up yet, headlined by the 2025 Neo QLED Mini LED and OLED series. Powered by the intelligent Samsung Vision AI[1]. The new line-up combines cinematic picture, immersive sound and smart connectivity to redefine home entertainment with its intuitive smart features and designs that seamlessly elevate your space.

Whether you’re after breath-taking 8K detail, vibrant OLED contrast, or the brilliance of 4K Mini LED technology, Samsung’s 2025 TVs reimagine what your screen can do, with innovative features, a more personalised interface, and a cinematic experience tailored to your lifestyle.

Samsung Vision AI pairs AI-enhanced visuals and audio with intuitive features like Universal Gestures[2], allowing control via hand motions or a Galaxy Watch. New smart home tools, such as Pet Care[3], Family Care[4], and Home Insights[5] bring peace of mind with live camera views and alerts, while the refreshed One UI Tizen interface, which comes with up to seven years[6] of OS updates, ensures seamless navigation, personalised profiles and access to all your favourite content.

In the Neo QLED 8K range, the flagship QN950F, which comes in 85”, features Samsung’s most powerful NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, delivering 8K AI Upscaling Pro, Glare-Free technology, and Motion Xcelerator 240Hz for smooth, vibrant visuals. The QN900F offers similar innovation in sizes 65” and 75”, with a refined design and immersive Object Tracking Sound+ powered by Dolby Atmos. The Neo QLED 4K series (including the QN90F, QN80F and QN70F). With Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs, Neo Quantum HDR+, and Supersize Picture Enhancer[7]. This range brings brighter, sharper and more detailed 4K viewing, even on ultra-large displays.

Samsung’s 2025 OLED series pushes boundaries with three models: S95F, S90F and S85F. The flagship S95F features OLED Glare-Free tech, a 30% brightness boost, NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor[8], and 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and breathtaking visuals. The S90F adds OLED HDR+[9] and AI-powered sound, while the S85F delivers vivid detail and colour with Colour Booster Pro[10] and 4K AI Upscaling[11].

Across the 2025 range, users can enjoy Samsung Art Store access, now available beyond The Frame, featuring over 3,000 works from artists like Van Gogh, Basquiat and collections from The Met and MoMA. A new mobile karaoke feature lets users sing along to over 100,000 licensed tracks using their smartphone via the Stingray Karaoke app. Samsung TVs also support SmartThings integration with 340+ brands and are protected by Samsung Knox for triple-layer data security.

From stunning 8K visuals to cinematic OLED colour, from intuitive AI to supersized screens, Samsung’s 2025 TV line-up brings together the best in design, technology, and smart living. As the global TV leader for 19 years running[12], Samsung continues to shape the future of home entertainment.

[1] Samsung Vision Al is only available on 2025 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, OLED, QLED and The Frame TV models. Samsung Vision Al features vary by TV model. (Excludes Crystal UHD, FHD and HD TV models).

[2] Requires Galaxy Watch 4 and higher / Wear OS 5 and higher.

[3] Samsung Account required for network-based smart services, including streaming apps and other smart features. Separate computer, mobile, or other device may be necessary to create/log in to Samsung Account (free to download and create). Without Samsung Account log in, only external device connections (e.g., via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) are available. Each device must be signed into same Samsung Account and must have both Wi-Fi. It only works when the TV is turned off. Utilises AI-based formulas.

[4] Samsung Account required for network-based smart services, including streaming apps and other smart features. Separate computer, mobile, or other device may be necessary to create/log in to Samsung Account (free to download and create). Without Samsung Account log in, only external device connections (e.g., via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) are available. Each device must be signed in to same Samsung Account and must have both Wi-Fi. It only works when the TV is turned off.

[5] Samsung Account required for network-based smart services, including streaming apps and other smart features. Separate computer, mobile, or other device may be necessary to create/log in to Samsung Account (free to download and create). Without Samsung Account log in, only external device connections (e.g., via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) are available.

[6] Samsung Account required for network-based smart services, including streaming apps and other smart features. Computer, mobile or other device may be necessary to create/log in to Samsung Account (free to download and create). Without Account log in, only external device connections (e.g., via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) available. One UI Tizen OS updates are available for up to 7 years from the product release year starting in 2023. Availability, features, contents, apps and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product and model. OS updates does not cover hardware-related performance, features or durability.

[7] Utilises AI-Based formulas.

[8] Utilises AI-Based formulas to upscale to 4K resolution. Resulting picture may vary based on source content.

[9] Compared to OLED HDR, 48″ & 42″ have OLED HDR.

[10] Utilises AI-Based formulas.

[11] Utilises AI-Based formulas to upscale to 4K resolution. Resulting picture may vary.

[12] Source: Omdia, Feb 2025. Results are not an endorsement of Samsung. Any reliance on these results is at the third party’s own risk.

