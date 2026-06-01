Government services taken directly to Pretoria North

Residents from Pretoria North and surrounding areas gathered at Tshwane North Outreach (TNO) in Wolmer on May 27 as essential government services were brought directly into the community.

This was done through a special outreach programme involving the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the Tshwane metro.

The initiative aims to assist residents with Sassa-related enquiries as well as indigent household registrations, making it easier for vulnerable community members to access services without the burden of travelling long distances.

According to event organiser Patricia Mokgara, the outreach programme was organised to address the struggles many residents face when trying to access government services in town.

“We managed to get Sassa to come here because most of the people staying here are unemployed and they do not have transport money to go to town.

“When Sassa comes closer to the community, it becomes easier for residents because the services are accessible and nearby. They do not need transport money; they can simply walk here and get assistance,” said Mokgara.

She explained that one of the biggest concerns raised by residents relates to social grant payments suddenly stopping without beneficiaries fully understanding the reason behind it.

“Most of the common problems are when residents go to collect their pension money and then they find that there is no money in the account without any notification.

“Sometimes Sassa sends messages asking people to come and review their grants, but some residents may have changed their cellphone numbers or they do not understand the process. They only realise there is a problem when the money is not paid into the bank,” she said.

The outreach programme provided residents with an opportunity to receive assistance directly from Sassa officials regarding grant reviews, payment enquiries, and other social grant-related matters.

The metro officials were also present to help residents register for the indigent support programme, which assists qualifying households with municipal relief services.

Community members welcomed the initiative, saying it helped save both time and transport costs.

Resident Chris Myburgh said the programme made a major difference for elderly residents and unemployed individuals in the area.

“Many people here cannot afford taxi fare to travel to town every time there is a problem with their grant. “Having Sassa come to us is a big relief because people can finally get answers and assistance without spending money they do not have,” said Myburgh.

Another resident, Stephen Louw, praised the organisers for bringing government departments directly to the community.

“This programme is helping many families. Sometimes people struggle for months because they do not know where to go or what documents are needed. Today, they were able to speak to officials face-to-face and get clarity.”

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Residents were encouraged to arrive early to secure assistance as large numbers of community members attended the outreach programme throughout the day.

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