Emergency services respond to reported tyre factory fire in Akasia

Emergency services were called to a fire at a tyre recycling factory located between Daan De Wet Nel Drive and Willem Cruywagen Street in Akasia, north of Pretoria, on Saturday, August 16.

Thick black plumes of smoke were visible from afar, affecting visibility and prompting authorities to urge motorists to steer clear of the area.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni confirmed that several firefighting units were on the scene on Saturday afternoon.

“Firefighters from multiple stations have been dispatched. Crews are using foam and suppression methods to contain the blaze. The fire was active (at around 14:00 on Saturday), but it is currently under control. Motorists are urged to avoid the area,” he said.

Local ward 98 councillor Mickey van der Westhuizen reported that the fire appeared to have spread beyond the facility.

“Two houses and a nearby church have also caught fire,” Van der Westhuizen stated. “Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, but the damage is extensive.”

He added that officials were investigating the cause of the fire and confirmed that some power outages in the area could be linked to the incident.

“As soon as the technical team locates the fault, power restoration can begin, and we can determine whether the outage is indeed connected to the fire,” he explained.

Mnguni stated that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.