Man shot multiple times right outside Centurion metro police station

A man, in his thirties, was shot multiple times right outside the Lyttelton Metro Police Station on Friday evening.

Emergency services on scene after a man was shot multiple times outside the Lyttelton Metro Police Station on Friday evening. Photo: Facebook/Cert-SA

A man in his thirties was shot several times right outside the Lyttelton Metro Police Station on Friday evening, leaving him seriously injured.

According to CERT-SA, their Centurion crew responded to a shooting incident on Napier Avenue in Lyttelton, right outside the Metro Police Station at approximately 18:52.

“A man in his thirties sustained serious injuries after being shot multiple times.”

It said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear at this time, and police have opened an investigation into the matter.

“We extend our gratitude to our partners for their swift response and teamwork on scene.”

It is furthermore advised that in a situation where someone is bleeding heavily, quick action can save a life.

“Apply direct, firm pressure on the wound using a clean cloth or dressing. Always ensure you have at least protective gloves before helping to protect yourself from possible infection.

“Keep pressure until emergency services arrive – do not remove pressure once applied.

“Learning basic bleeding control techniques and keeping a small first aid kit nearby can make all the difference in an emergency.”

Police could not yet confirm or provide more information about the shooting.

