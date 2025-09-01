Mountain fire in Moot that threatened homes extinguished overnight

Residents of Waverley and Villieria can breathe a sigh of relief after a mountain fire that spread rapidly towards residential areas was extinguished in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the Sinoville Firefighting Association (SBBV) the fire broke out on Sunday night.

“A fire has broken out, spreading over the mountain from the Waverley / Villieria side. It has already reached the top of the mountain and is moving towards residential areas.”

It urged residents to urgently take necessary precautions by wetting down thatched roofs and surrounding areas and to stay alert and prepared to act.

On Monday morning, Tshwane Emergency Department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the fire was extinguished.

He said firefighters battled through the night, finally bringing the blaze under control at about 02:43.

This comes only days after the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department called on communities to remain alert following a Red Fire Danger Index (FDI) warning issued by the South African Weather Services.

“We call on communities to observe the following safety measures: “Fire teams, labour and equipment are to be placed on full stand-by. At the first sign of smoke, every possible measure should be taken in order to bring the fire under control in the shortest possible time. All available aircraft are to be called for without delay.”

The City Tshwane Emergency Services Department further urges all residents to remain alert and safe during this high fire danger period by taking the following extra precautions and safety measures:

• Never leave children unattended near heaters, fires, or open flames.

• Avoid illegal electricity connections — they pose serious fire and electrocution risks.

• Do not overload electrical outlets or extension cords.

• Never leave coal fire, or open flames burning overnight without proper supervision.

• Do not use water to extinguish electrical or flammable liquid fires (e.g. paraffin fires).

• Use sand or a dry chemical powder (DCP) fire extinguisher to safely put out paraffin or flammable liquid fires.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department will continue to monitor the weather reports and remain on high alert throughout the City for any related emergencies to protect life and property. Residents are strongly urged and encouraged to stay informed and monitor short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources, and to immediately follow the recommended safety tips.

“We further call on residents to be vigilant and to please immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400.”

Mnguni said when reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number so that the operator can phone you back, should they need to do so.

