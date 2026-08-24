Residents raise alarm over illegal dumping in east cemetery

The Tshwane Metro has appealed to residents to report anyone caught illegally dumping waste at the Pretoria East cemetery, saying it will not tolerate activities that undermine the burial site’s dignity.

The appeal follows claims that some residents have been dumping garden refuse and household waste in and around the cemetery.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said security personnel have been deployed at the cemetery to conduct daily access control and patrols to prevent illegal activities.

“Dumping is strictly prohibited, and any suspected or observed incidents should be reported immediately to enable the city to investigate and take appropriate enforcement action, including the issuing of fines where applicable.”

Mashigo said although the metro has not recorded an increase in illegal dumping, residents are encouraged to report illegal activities.

“The city will continue to assess security arrangements to ensure that the facility is appropriately protected.”

He said illegal dumping within the vicinity of the cemetery will not be tolerated.

“Nevertheless, preventative measures are in place, including controlled access to the facility and the deployment of security personnel on site. These measures are intended to safeguard the cemetery and discourage any unauthorised activities.”

He acknowledged the challenge relating to the section of the cemetery with no boundary wall and remains committed to addressing it.

“The construction or repair of the affected section will require additional funding and will therefore be considered within the relevant budgetary processes. In the interim, the city is exploring additional measures to mitigate unauthorised access and strengthen the protection of the cemetery,” Mashigo said. “The city is also working closely with the TMPD to promote compliance with applicable cemetery by-laws.”

He said families and visitors are encouraged to observe municipal by-laws when visiting the cemetery or conducting burials.

Mashigo also said regular cemetery maintenance has been incorporated into the city’s monthly maintenance plan and forms part of the broader city clean-up programme.

“Maintenance of the cemetery is an ongoing activity. The city has intensified its regular maintenance programme to ensure that cemeteries receive the same level of attention as other municipal facilities,” he said.

“Collective compliance, supported by regular maintenance and enforcement, will assist the city in preserving the cemetery as a clean, dignified and respectful environment for families honouring their loved ones.”

In March 2025, residents raised the first concern over illegal dumping and said they feel cemeteries are no longer being respected due to the increasing incidents of illegal dumping.

They said they felt the community had lost respect for the Pretoria East Cemetery and that access control was weak, as people were able to come and dump household waste and construction rubble.

The western side of the cemetery doesn’t have a boundary wall, and the eastern side has now been turned into an illegal dumping site.

ALSO READ: Three suspects arrested after farmer allegedly attacked and robbed in Cullinan

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel