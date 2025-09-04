CrimeNews

Armed intruder shot and killed by Centurion home owner

A Centurion homeowner defended himself during early this morning, fatally shooting one intruder while two others fled the scene.

A Centurion homeowner shot and killed an intruder during a violent house robbery early Thursday morning, after three armed men allegedly stormed his Wierdabrug home.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the homeowner woke up to prepare for the day.

He unlocked the burglar door at the kitchen when he noticed three men.

“The homeowner started screaming and asked why they were in his house.

“He reversed back to the room for safety, and heard multiple gunshots.”

The homeowner then pulled out his firearm and started shooting back, when he noticed one of the men falling down. The other two ran away.

The armed intruder was declared dead on the scene after sustaining three gunshots wounds.

Police are still searching for the remaining two armed intruders.

