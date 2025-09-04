Armed intruder shot and killed by Centurion home owner

A Centurion homeowner shot and killed an intruder during a violent house robbery early Thursday morning, after three armed men allegedly stormed his Wierdabrug home.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the homeowner woke up to prepare for the day.

He unlocked the burglar door at the kitchen when he noticed three men.

“The homeowner started screaming and asked why they were in his house. “He reversed back to the room for safety, and heard multiple gunshots.”

The homeowner then pulled out his firearm and started shooting back, when he noticed one of the men falling down. The other two ran away.

The armed intruder was declared dead on the scene after sustaining three gunshots wounds.

Police are still searching for the remaining two armed intruders.

Also read: Serial killer fear grips Pretoria as fifth woman’s body found

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.