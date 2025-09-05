Don’t miss it: Blood moon eclipse to turn skies red this weekend

A rare celestial spectacle is about to unfold as South Africans prepare for a total lunar eclipse that will turn the Moon a deep, fiery red.

Known as a blood moon, the phenomenon will last just over an hour and marks the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022.

On the evening of Sunday, September 7 2025, the Moon will slip into Earth’s shadow, glowing a dramatic shade of red for just over an hour in one of the most striking astronomical events of the year.

Why it’s a big deal this year?

This is the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022 and one of the more dramatic ones this decade.

The Moon will turn a deep red — the classic “blood moon” effect — offering an unforgettable sight.

The eclipse stages are safe to observe with the naked eye. Binoculars or telescopes can enhance details but are not necessary.

What to expect in South Africa:

