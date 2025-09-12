Death of beloved Centurion resident mourned

The sudden death of beloved Centurion resident Hennie Vermaak (21) has left the community reeling in shock.

Born on 14 July 2004, Vermaak grew up in Centurion and was known for his humour, warmth and generosity.

He was found dead in his home this week, leaving his devastated family and neighbours mourning the loss of a young man who touched many lives.

Friends and fellow students at Sol-Tech described Vermaak as a beloved Centurion resident with a sharp wit and kind heart.

Always ready with a smile, a joke and encouraging words, he had a way of making others feel at ease.

He attended Laerskool Louis Leipoldt and later Hoërskool Centurion, where he built lasting friendships and became well known for his positive spirit.

Hennie is survived by his father and stepmother, Henie and Annemi, his mother Henriette, his sisters Chirese and Kiara, and his two brothers Corné and John.

His family describes him as a loving son and brother whose memory will forever remain in their hearts.

