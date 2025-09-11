Promising Grade 12 learner killed in Mamelodi hostage tragedy

Keitumetse Mashego (18), a vibrant and promising Grade 12 learner at Hoërskool Silverton who was preparing for his final matric exams, was tragically killed during a 16-hour hostage standoff in Mamelodi this week.

Remembered as an outspoken young leader with a passion for school activities and community development, Keitumetse’s death has left classmates, teachers, and his community reeling in shock and grief.

The standoff unfolded on Tuesday morning when Keitumetse’s uncle, Constable Thapelo Mashigo, allegedly fired shots and held his mother and nephew hostage inside their Mamelodi East home.

Police negotiators worked through the day and managed to secure the release of Mashigo’s 69-year-old mother late that night. However, just before midnight, gunfire erupted again.

When the Special Task Force stormed the house, they discovered the constable dead from a gunshot wound and Keitumetse’s body nearby, also fatally wounded.

Keitumetse also served on the Teens With Vision, a non-profit organisation, as the Marketing & Communications Officer.

In a statement the chairperson and founder Neo Chokoe Mahlabeng said Keitumetse’s commitment, innovative spirit, and warmth touched all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“Keitumetse was more than a member; he was a pillar of our community and a driving force behind our public voice. His sudden departure leaves a void that will be deeply felt across our entire organisation, his energy and attention to detail during our outreaches will be missed. “He was tragically taken from us yesterday, during the devastating hostage incident in Mamelodi. We are collectively heartbroken and shocked by this terrible event. He will be remembered by his smile, humility and respect for his community. A smart boy he was, who made his presence felt during our meetings and interactions.”

Mahlabeng furthermore said this is their first bereavement within the organisation.

“I’m so gutted by the passing of Keitumetse. On behalf of the entire Executive Management and membership of Teens With Vision CBO, I extend our most heartfelt condolences to Keitumetse’s family, friends, and all who loved him. We share in your grief.”

Meanwhile, Hoërskool Silveerton described Keitumetse as a vibrant, outspoken young leader—actively involved in school activities and extramural programmes—who showed a keen interest in the development of the school and in the growth of others; a true Silvie learner.

“On behalf of the school community, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mashego family during this difficult time. We kindly ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy as we mourn together. “Counselling and support will be available to learners and staff; details will be shared through the usual channels. Further information regarding the memorial and funeral services will be communicated once confirmed with the family.”

Also read: Boschkop constable kills nephew, then himself in Mamelodi hostage drama



Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.