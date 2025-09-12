Fire breaks out at popular bar and restaurant in Montana

An early morning blaze broke out at a popular bar and restaurant, Jan se Skuld, but was swiftly contained before it could spread further.

According to the establishment, the fire broke out on Friday morning.

In a post on Facebook, it said:

“We just want to reassure everyone after the earlier incident: Everyone is safe and there are no injuries. Everything is under control, and our team is working with the relevant authorities to ensure everything is safe.

“Thank you for all the messages and concern – we sincerely appreciate it. We will keep everyone updated with any further news as it becomes available.”

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department has previously urged residents to take the following extra precautions and safety measures:

• Keep heaters away from combustible materials such as curtains, bedding, and furniture.

• Never leave children unattended near heaters, fires, or open flames.

• Avoid illegal electricity connections — they pose serious fire and electrocution risks.

• Do not overload electrical outlets or extension cords.

• Never leave a brazier (imbawula), coal fire, or open flame burning overnight without proper supervision.

• Do not use water to extinguish electrical or flammable liquid fires (e.g. paraffin fires).

• Use sand or a dry chemical powder (DCP) fire extinguisher to safely put out paraffin or flammable liquid fires.

“We further call on residents to be vigilant and to please immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400.

“When reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number so that the operator can phone you back, should they need to do so,” spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said.

