Here is the most-hijacked car in Gauteng NOW

Hijackers in Gauteng have set their sights on a new favourite — the popular Toyota Corolla Cross.

Once celebrated as one of South Africa’s best-selling family cars, it has now become the province’s most hijacked vehicle.

The security company Blue Hawk Tactical confirmed that hijacking syndicates have been operating across Gauteng, specifically targeting the Corolla Cross.

The model’s popularity has made it especially vulnerable — it ranked as South Africa’s fourth best-selling car in 2024 and has already climbed to second place in 2025, making it easy for stolen units to blend in on the roads and lucrative for parts in the black market.

Earlier this year, Paul Visser from the Pretoria ICE Community Network said here are the most targeted vehicles in the country now:

VW Polo

Toyota Hilux

Ford Ranger

Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota Fortuner

These models are often targeted due to their resale value, parts demand, and, increasingly, use in cross-border vehicle smuggling syndicates.

While carjackings in South Africa declined by 15.1% year-on-year (from 5,338 in Q4 2024 to 4,533 in Q4 2025), Pretoria remains a high-risk area, particularly in the following precincts:

Here are the hotspots in Pretoria:

Pretoria West

Mamelodi East & Mamelodi West

SunnysideAkasia

Temba

Hijackings in Pretoria often occur:

Near major intersections and traffic light stops.

In driveways during arrivals/departures.

Around shopping centres and transport hubs.

What is the modus operandi?

Criminals typically operate in small armed groups, often using follow-home tactics. Electronic jamming and surveillance of daily routines are standard methods used to select victims.

