Severe thunderstorms with hail expected in Pretoria today

Attention Pretoria homeowners and commuters: the South African Weather Service (SAWS) is forecasting severe thunderstorms with hail today across the city, with heavy rain, hailstones and strong winds possible.

According to the SAWS, a level two warning is in place from 13:00 until Wednesday morning.

“If possible, stay indoors and avoid contact with metal objects. Do not take shelter under trees or tall structures. “Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or golf, as rods and clubs can conduct electricity. Be aware that severe storms may bring a dangerous mix of hail, strong winds, and heavy downpours.”

The impact of severe thunderstorms may include the following:

• Heavy downpours which may lead to localised flooding, especially of susceptible low-lying areas, flat plains and susceptible roads.

• Large amounts of small hail over an open area

• Damaging winds and excessive lightning which may result in house or other structural fires.

• Disruptions to traffic due to major roads being flooded.

• Minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions.

• Localised service disruptions due to power failures and other damage to infrastructure.

• Damage to formal and informal settlement houses or structures (roofs).

• Danger to life due to fast flowing streams and rivers.

