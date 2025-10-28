Local newsNews

Severe thunderstorms with hail expected in Pretoria today

The SAWS warned that severe thunderstorms with hail are expected in Pretoria today. Here is the latest information.

2 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Severe thunderstorms with hail expected in Pretoria today
A severe hailstorm is expected in Pretoria now. Photo: Stock

Attention Pretoria homeowners and commuters: the South African Weather Service (SAWS) is forecasting severe thunderstorms with hail today across the city, with heavy rain, hailstones and strong winds possible.

According to the SAWS, a level two warning is in place from 13:00 until Wednesday morning.

“If possible, stay indoors and avoid contact with metal objects. Do not take shelter under trees or tall structures.

“Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or golf, as rods and clubs can conduct electricity. Be aware that severe storms may bring a dangerous mix of hail, strong winds, and heavy downpours.”

The impact of severe thunderstorms may include the following:

• Heavy downpours which may lead to localised flooding, especially of susceptible low-lying areas, flat plains and susceptible roads.
• Large amounts of small hail over an open area
• Damaging winds and excessive lightning which may result in house or other structural fires.
• Disruptions to traffic due to major roads being flooded.
• Minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions.
• Localised service disruptions due to power failures and other damage to infrastructure.
• Damage to formal and informal settlement houses or structures (roofs).
• Danger to life due to fast flowing streams and rivers.

Also read: Investigation into brutal teen attack drags on

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

 

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
2 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button