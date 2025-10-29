Samsung launches “Summer Is On Us” campaign

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 29 October 2025 – Samsung is turning up the heat this summer with its exciting Summer Is On Us campaign – a celebration of big screens, bold entertainment, and even bigger rewards. From 20 October 2025 to 25 January 20261, South Africans who purchase selected Samsung TVs will walk away with a stunning TV upgrade, and they’ll receive an exclusive offer of complimentary Galaxy devices and/or complimentary sound bars2.

Whether you’re upgrading your lounge, upgrading your home cinema setup, or creating your dream entertainment hub, Samsung is giving you even more reasons to celebrate.

Here’s what’s on offer (free devices with TV purchases2):

100″ QN80F 4K Neo QLED Mini LED Vision AI TV 2025 (R99,999*) — Receive a Free Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Soundbar (HW-Q990F/XA)

— Receive a Free and 85″ QN90F 4K Neo QLED Mini LED Vision AI TV 2025 (R89,999*) — Receive a Free Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Soundbar (HW-Q990F/XA)

— Receive a Free and 77″ S90F 4K OLED Vision AI TV 2025 (R79,999*) — Receive a Free Galaxy Tab S10FE Wi-Fi and Soundbar (HW-Q930F/XA)

— Receive a Free and 65″ QN90F 4K Neo QLED Mini LED Vision AI TV 2025 (R39,999*) — Receive a Free Galaxy Watch Ultra and Soundbar (HW-B650F/XA)

— Receive a Free and 55″ S90F 4K OLED Vision AI TV 2025 (R26,999*) — Receive Free Galaxy Buds3 Pro

— Receive Free 65″ LS03F 4K The Frame Vision AI TV 2025 (R27,999*) — Receive a Free Galaxy Watch Ultra

The promotion is subject to availability at leading retailers, including Hirsch, ISER Independent stores, Takealot, Makro, Game, HiFi Corp, Incredible Connection, Russels, Bradlows, and at Samsung online and Samsung stores. This offer brings premium entertainment and Galaxy innovation together in perfect harmony.

Because this summer, when you buy Samsung — the celebration is on us.

For more information and a full list of participating TVs, go to https://samsung.com/za/offer/get-more-this-summer/

Terms and conditions apply. Offer valid from 20 October 2025 to 25 January 2026. TV offers are only available until 12 January 2026.

1 TV offers only available until 12 January 2026

2 T&Cs apply

3 Redemption T&Cs apply

*Recommended Resale Price. Prices may vary per participating retailer.