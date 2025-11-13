Warning: National shutdown planned for Gauteng – Everything you should know

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for possible disruptions as the Women for Change movement announces a national shutdown on Friday, November 21, coinciding with heightened G20 security operations across Johannesburg.

The shutdown, aimed at demanding that gender-based violence and femicide be declared a national disaster, is expected to see women and members of the LGBTQI+ community across South Africa withdraw from all work and spending for the day — while police implement strict road closures and security lockdowns ahead of the international summit.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead, use alternative roads, and anticipate delays as authorities enforce strict security and manage protest activity throughout the weekend.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP), Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) said they will conduct a coordinated operation on Saturday, November 15 2025, between 09h00 and 13h00.

The RTMC said the exercise forms part of heightened security and traffic management measures in preparation for the high-profile international gathering, which will see an increased movement of motorcades and official delegations across the province.

Here are the affected areas and routes

The operation will focus on the City of Johannesburg, targeting high-security corridors and major highways. Roads expected to be affected include:

Major National and Regional Routes:

N1

M1

N12

Key Arterial and Urban Roads:

5th Street, Maude Street, Daisy Street

Rivonia Road

Grayston Drive, Katherine Street

Whiteley Road

Melrose Boulevard

Athol Oaklands Road

Oxford Road

Glenhove Road

Jan Smuts Avenue, Winnie Mandela Drive, Hendrick Potgieter Road

Rand Show Road

Nasrec Road

Golden Highway (Nasrec)

Here are the alternative routes:

Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, and use alternative routes where possible.

Roodepoort area: Use Beyers Naudé Drive, Christiaan De Wet Road, or Ontdekkers Road instead of Hendrick Potgieter Road.

Fourways: Use Main Road, Cedar Road, or Witkoppen Road.

Sandton/Rosebank/Parktown: Use Corlett Drive, Sandton Drive, or 11th Avenue as alternatives to Jan Smuts, Oxford, and Rivonia Roads.

Southern Johannesburg (Riverlea, Nasrec, Ormonde View): Use Chris Hani Road, Main Reef Road, Crownwood Road (Fordsburg–Crown Mines), Soweto Highway, N17, Aerodrome Road, and Adcock Ingram Road.

The RTMC authorities have assured the public that clear signage, visible traffic officers, and real-time updates will be provided to assist motorists throughout the operation. Access for emergency and essential services will remain prioritised at all times.

“These measures are essential to enhance public safety, enforce traffic compliance, and support ongoing traffic law enforcement initiatives, including vehicle inspections and congestion management,” the RTMC said.

Meanwhile, as authorities tighten security and prepare for the arrival of world leaders at the G20 Summit, the Women for Change movement is mobilising for a national shutdown to highlight South Africa’s ongoing crisis of gender-based violence and femicide.

According to the movement, there will be no march or physical protest.

“Many people have asked if we will be marching in the streets, but due to capacity, funding and logistics across the country, Women For Change will not be organising any marches on November 21.

“This is not a rally – it is a shutdown. A collective refusal to keep the country running while women are dying. Instead of marching, we are calling for nationwide symbolic actions, including a 15-Minute Silent Standstill at 12pm.”

On 21 November 2025, you can take part by doing one or more of the following:

Withdraw your labour. Do not go to work.

Do not attend university or school.

Do not spend money for the entire day.

Join the 15-minute Standstill at 12 pm.

Wear black on the day.

Change your profile picture to purple. Click here to download the purple background.

Share and make the Shutdown impossible to ignore, using #WomenShutdown

How to participate:

Wear black on 21 November .

Lie down wherever you are (home, office floor, garden, school field, mall, park, etc.)

You can do it alone, with friends, family or in groups.

We will also share public meeting points across South Africa for those who want to gather with others.

We are planning to livestream the names of women being remembered during the 15 minutes .

