Here is the latest update on December 2025 SASSA grants

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has released the official payment schedule for December 2025.

Millions of beneficiaries across the country can now plan ahead as grant disbursements for older persons, disability, and children’s grants are set to be rolled out earlier than usual due to the festive season.

Here’s what you need to know about the payment dates, recent updates, and how to avoid delays this month.

The dates for grant payments are as follows:

Old Age Grant: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Disability Grant: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Child grants: Thursday, November 4, 2025

Thousands of pensioners are preparing to receive their December 2025 South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Older Persons Grant, with payments set to proceed as planned.

However, growing fiscal pressures have cast doubt over the sustainability of future increases. The most recent adjustment, implemented in October 2025, saw the monthly grant for seniors aged 60 to 74 rise from R2 310 to R2 320, while beneficiaries aged 75 and older now receive R2 340 per month.

Meanwhile, publicly available budget allocations show that social grant funding is set to shrink over the medium term. For the 2025/26 financial year, the social-assistance budget was pegged at about R284.8 billion; this drops to roughly R259.7 billion for 2026/27.

In this context, a recent demonstration of pensioners handing a memorandum to Parliament demanded an increase in the older-persons grant to R5 000 per month. Government, through the Deputy Minister of Social Development, acknowledged the demands but warned of “substantial pressures on the fiscus” and the need to make “difficult decisions to bring public finances back under control”.

For pensioners, these indicators underscore the importance of keeping banking and identity details up to date, as stricter income, asset, and biometric verification processes are increasingly emphasised in grant administration. With the budget squeeze advancing, the continuity of current grant levels and eligibility criteria is not guaranteed.

