Elderly woman in her 80s drowns in Garsfontein pool

An elderly woman in her 80s has died after being found floating in a swimming pool at a home in Garsfontein on Wednesday morning.

An elderly woman in her 80s was declared dead on Wednesday morning after being found floating in a swimming pool in the Garsfontein area of Pretoria East.

Emergency responders from the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) arrived just before 08:00 to find SAPS Waterwing personnel had already removed the woman from the water.

She showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on arrival.

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

