Son arrested after allegedly shooting and killing father in Raslouw

A late-night domestic dispute in Raslouw ended in tragedy on Tuesday when a man was shot and killed, allegedly by his son.

Wierdabrug police were called to Baard Street just before 23:00, where they found the father fatally wounded and arrested the son on the scene.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, preliminary information indicates that an argument between a father and son escalated during a domestic-related dispute.

It is alleged that the son produced a firearm and shot his father.

The father, former Laudium resident and long-serving Sheriff of the Court for Pretoria South West, and acting Sheriff for Pretoria Central, Shabeir Ismail (Bericks) (66) was declared dead on the scene.

“Crime scene management was called to process the scene, and the firearm involved will undergo forensic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.”

Van Dyk said the 35-year-old son of the deceased was arrested on the scene.

“A case of murder has been opened and is currently under investigation. The suspect is expected to appear in court this week.”

According to Laudium Sun, a post mortem would be held on Wednesday, before Shabeir’s body would be released for burial this afternoon at 16:15 at the Laudium Cemetery.

